In the wake of five dead journalists in Annapolis

When angry, threatening verbal attacks by a country’s leader against a free press turns into angry, violent murder by a gunman, the future of one of the key foundations of freedom is dramatically threatened.

Journalists will continue to travel in harm’s way no matter where it exists because it is what they do, their calling, their valuable gift to democracy at home and abroad. It’s given through countless hours of reporting, writing and editing stories that often expose the underbelly of today’s world but sometimes simply record the reality of life.

It’s a gift that can’t be repaid, especially when someone takes their life away with a gun.