Newspaper Shooter Kills Five But Will Not Halt Journalism’s Mission

We went dark this morning as a sign of respect and memorial.

We went dark this morning to collect our thoughts.

We went dark this morning, so our brethren in Maryland could shine.

A gunman with a beef with the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., shot his way into the newsroom Thursday, killing five and wounding at least two others.

The Capital Gazette defiantly published this morning.

It was another senseless shooting in America. Police say the alleged shooter had a history of trouble with the paper. News staffers hid under their desks when the shooting began, some tweeting to police and sister papers.

Police later arrested Jarrod Ramos, 38, at the scene. He was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and had threatened the newspaper and its employees in the past.

Authorities allegedly found Ramos hiding under a desk in the newsroom as police closed in. Initial reports stated Ramos stormed the newsroom and began shooting employees with a shotgun. He also was said to have used smoke grenades. It has since been learned the shotgun was legally purchased by Ramos about a year ago.

The event, a dark day in American journalism, caused us to pause and reflect on what we do and the impact it can have on those who read the words we manifest.

We honor the memory of: Wendi Winters, 65, a special publications writer; Robert Hiaasen, 59, assistant editor for news and a columnist; Gerald Fischman, 61, an editoral page editor and opinion columnist; John McNamara, 56, a staff writer; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant, as well as all of those wounded while holding up the First Amendment.

While information is sketchy at press time, you should understand that our first thoughts went to a situation we all have feared — a Donald Trump supporter pushed over the edge by Trump’s constant defamation of the news media, which he calls the enemy of the people.

Joseph Goebbels, who served as Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, was credited with similarly gaslighting the German public. Keep the lie simple, he said, and repeat it until people believe it.

That’s Trump’s modus operandi. He tells the same lie about the Failing New York Times, or the Crooked Washington Post, or NBC and his favorite target, CNN. In Trump’s mind, anything negative about him or his policies is branded fake news. But just because he says it, over and over again, doesn’t mean it’s true. And that’s a fact.

This time around, President Trump offered prayers to the fallen reporters and White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders “strongly” condemned the shooting in Annapolis, Md. “A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American,” she added.

We’re just surprised this hasn’t happened before now. You’ll recall a man armed with an AR-15 style weapon showed up at a New York pizza parlor after reading that Hillary Clinton and campaign chief John Podesta operated a child trafficking ring in a back room. He shot up the place before being arrested. Turns out the story was spread on social media by Michael Flynn Jr., son of the Trump’s national security adviser.

Most of us at the Shinbone Star are veteran journalists. Most of us got into journalism because we loved it, and many considered it a public service. We made economic sacrifices, and sacrifices to relationships with friends and family, to turn out the best news product possible. That’s just the job.

The press was once considered the Fourth Estate, a check to the three branches of government. We took that responsibility seriously. And with the three branches of government now ruled by one man, freedom of the press is more important than ever.

For the fallen, we proudly take on the cause for which you gave your life. Tyranny will never win as long as a free press lives!

However, for the hollow assurances of that hater in the White House, maybe he should grow up and better weigh the impact of the words he manifests.

Mr. President, we will not hesitate to hold you accountable at every turn and we do not need your permission or approval to do so.

A Capital Gazette employee was interviewed after the shooting. He said that he had heard Trump sent his prayers from a campaign rally. “If we’re at point in society that all we offer is prayers, then what have we become,” he said.

Another survivor who had covered the Orlando nightclub shootings was badly shaken. “Thanks for your prayers, but I don’t give a fuck about them if that’s all it is,” she said.