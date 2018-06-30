3-year-old immigrant children asked to represent themselves in court

Editors note: The National Park Service approved a permit for 50,000 people to rally outside the White House and march on the Department of Justice today (Saturday, June 30). Demonstrators will demand an end to family detentions and the reunification for at least 2,000 children separated from their parents at the country’s southern border. About 750 similar protests are planned nationwide.

The prosecutors and judges of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are making a mockery of efforts to match 2,047 stolen immigrant children with their parents. If my math is correct, we can expect that 225 of these kids will never see their parents again.

And this could be why: Lawyers for immigrants in Texas and Arizona say ICE has begun to call 3-year-old toddlers into court to represent themselves. To recap, first the child is traumatized by threatening conditions at home and travels with his fleeing family on a month-long journey through Mexico. Then, the family reaches the United States border only to have parents and child separated by Border Control and sent to separate detention centers.

Finally, the child is hauled before a judge. He likely doesn’t speak English. He is asked why he is in the United States. What does a 3-year-old say? The child probably says he wants to go home.

“We were representing a 3-year-old in court recently who had been separated from the parents. And the child — in the middle of the hearing — started climbing up on the table,” said Lindsay Toczylowski, executive director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center in Los Angeles. “It really highlighted the absurdity of what we’re doing with these kids.” — Texas Tribune

Donald Trump daily accuses the news media of fake news, i.e., news unfavorable to him or his policies. But toddlers acting as their own lawyers is bizarre and an affront to human rights. We couldn’t make this stuff up.

It’s never been easy for born-and-bred Americans to deal with the bureaucracy of the federal government. This is, after all, the same federal government that falsely pronounces about 6,000 people every year to be dead and then requires them to prove they are not. Couple this normal red tape with the Trump Administration, which has deftly proved it is incapable of governance.

The 2,047 children came with their families to seek asylum, escaping gangs, drug cartels, natural disasters and failed crops in Mexico and Central America. Instead, Trump called for all adults to be charged as criminals and their children separated. At one time Trump apparently hoped he could use the kids as pawns, holding them hostage to get funding for his border wall.

It didn’t work because Americans know kidnapping and human trafficking when they see it. Trump rescinded his zero tolerance arrest order, but typical Trump, had no real plan to unite the children with their parents. Now, a federal judge has stepped in and ordered all children under age 5 to be reunited with parents in 14 days, and older kids in 30 days.

But Trump wants to deport as many as possible, hence the 3-year-olds in court.

Reuniting won’t be easy. ICE has spirited the immigrant children as far away from the border as New York and Michigan. The agency has 67 facilities under contract to hold minor children in 17 states. They range in size from the old Walmart store in Brownsville, Texas that holds 1,450 children in large dog kennels to small church-operated homes holding as few as 12.

And it’s not reasonable to think toddlers and tykes can help themselves with their names and addresses, or a relative’s phone number in the U.S., or keep up with the series of numbers they were given as they changed from the custody of one federal agency to another. Their parents, meanwhile, have likely been relocated to any one of hundreds of jails under contract to ICE.

The president of the National Association of Immigration Judges says jurists are trained to recognize traits of child development and impulse control. Still: “This is not traffic court. A mistake on an asylum case can result in jail, torture or a death sentence,” said Ashley Tabaddor.

The 2,047 children are not the only underage minors being held as refugees. About 8,886 other minors have been in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services custody since 70,000 unaccompanied youth crossed into the United States at its southern border. The surge of youth were sent north in 2014 by desperate families struggling with the drug-dependent economies, corruption and social upheaval of Central American countries.

Immigration lawyers say DHHS tries to connect a kid with relatives already in the U.S. But sometimes relatives are hesitant to claim a child because it calls attention to their own immigration status.

If the same rate holds, about 225 of the separated children will never reunite with their families. In time they will become wards of the state and can be adopted. They may never go to the home of their parents again.