Trumplandia: June 23 — 30, 2018

Drinking the Kool-Aid Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 41% — down from 45% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — up from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Not a Sip, Not a Swallow

The week of our Trump – June 23, 2018: Liberal America was force-fed a heaping dose of Trumpism this week that overwhelmed our imaginations and drastically changed the course of our republic.

Whether you wanted it or not, Donald Trump was serving up the Kool-Aid, and either you were gleefully toasting his victories with his supporters in North Dakota, South Carolina and Wisconsin, or you were drowning in a flood of conservative pablum that made America look very different in the blink of an eye.

It all began innocently enough.

Beastly White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was denied a meal as part of the fallout from the now suspended “zero tolerance” immigration policy that separated children from their families and shipped them off to detention centers.

But before the din could die down, Donnie Dimwit again placed his fat, orange thumb on the American rule of law and decreed that things would be done to immigrants that are unprecedented, un-American and cruel.

In addition, there were threats against the iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, there was an earth-shattering Supreme Court ruling that upheld Trump’s travel ban against mostly Muslim countries, and another the aimed at destroying labor unions.

While we reeled after those once-in-a-lifetime rulings, news was announced that of an upcoming Helsinki summit with the election meddler himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been set up during an active federal investigation into the president’s ties to Russia.

Then came the death knell — the surprise resignation of Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, a voice of reason on the court and a guy thought to not entirely place party over country.

Like a government operative waterboarding us, Trump and his supporters tortured those who do not support his faux, kleptocratic take on democracy, doing happy jigs for their side while the free republic we’ve built so carefully since World War II disappeared on a distant horizon.

Still embroiled in a battle to callously deport and separate the tired and huddled masses who seek asylum, Trump found resistance to his radical immigration policies, but continued to double down on his xenophobic stance against people of color.

About a week after appearing to abdicate his position on separating migrant families, Trump jumped back into the fray by saying the U.S. should bypass the courts and deport immigrants without due process.

Stating in a June 24 tweet:

“Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on life for years! Immigration must be based on merit. . . .”

Trump again appeared to revel in establishing a policy that openly targets immigrants and has never been a part of our nation’s character.

Often celebrated with sophomoric tweets, Trump on June 26 cheered for the Supreme Court’s upholding of a shameful ban on people attempting to travel here from Muslim countries and the June 27 ruling that challenges a union practice that charges fees to non-members.

The Trump party train finally hit the skids later that day when U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego ordered a halt to most family separations at the U.S. border and the reunification of all families that have been separated.

The order required federal officials to stop detaining parents apart from their minor children absent a determination the parent is unfit or the parent declines. Sabraw ruled that children under age 5 must be reunified with their parents within 14 to 30 days.

Federal authorities must also provide parents contact with their children by phone within 10 days.

The ruling is in response to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit filed against the Trump administration in February on behalf of a Congolese woman seeking asylum in the U.S. and who was separated from her 7-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, more than 500 women were arrested during protestors against Trump’s immigration policy during demonstrations outside the Justice Department and inside the Hart Senate Office Building. The growing din of resistance was the only positive news in a week that felt like an arrogant bacchanal.

There Goes The Judge

Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy shocked the political world this week when he announced he would retire from the land’s highest court in July. The move is seen as a hearty and unexpected swig of the Trump Kool-Aid by the bookish Kennedy.

Known as the “swing vote” in important issues, including gay marriage and abortion, the 81-year-old justice was seen as a conservative who voted his conscience and did not exclusively vote along party lines.

Also the author of the controversial Citizens United ruling that allowed an unlimited amount of corporate funds to flood into politics, Kennedy was known as a well-reasoned conservative.

All of that seemed to go out the window when he hand-delivered his resignation to Trump on June 27, setting off a firestorm of speculation about who might replace him. Kennedy’s planned retirement seemed to create a boon for the orange dictator who will almost certainly make the court more conservative for the next several decades and could eventually thwart his own impeachment.

Dubbed a “star” and “special guy” during a rally that evening in North Dakota, Trump is expected to announce his replacement on July 9. He is expected to draw the name from a list of 25 conservative jurists.

Kennedy was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, Trump and his Republican colleagues in Congress hoped the unpredictable Kennedy would retire prior to the Fall midterms, therefore allowing Democrats no opportunity to participate in the selection process in the event they win majorities in the House and Senate.

The New York Times reported Trump’s campaign to woo Kennedy into retirement started almost immediately after he took office. The article stated Trump’s pick of Neil Gorsuch, a former Kennedy law clerk in April of 2017, was actually part of this campaign. During that time, Trump was open about wanting to appoint a person to the Supreme Court who would help overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that allows for legal abortions.

Trump also had ties to Kennedy that were not immediately acknowledged to those outside his circle.

Justin Kennedy, the son of the justice, was said to have worked closely with the billionaire businessman as a principle at Deutsche Bank and perhaps helped Douchey Don secure about $1 billion in loans for the renovation of Trump structures in New York and Chicago.

In addition, in February 2017 just after his first address to Congress, Trump referenced the younger Kennedy as he exited the chamber. A week prior to that address, Trump aide and daughter/wife Ivanka Trump was said to have paid a visit to Justice Kennedy at the Supreme Court. They also met just after Trump’s inauguration as the Justice, Ivanka and her daughter shared lunch.

Those seemingly casual meetings were not on the radar of Democratic leadership, who were openly dismayed by Kennedy’s planned retirement.

Although a less-than-admired figure among conservatives for his stance on the Affordable Care Act, Kennedy was allegedly assured by Trump that his legacy as a conservative would be left in good hands if he retired prior to the midterms.

Whether he retired because it was time or as a way to kiss the ring of Psycho Don, the Kennedy resignation will have a significant impact on history.

Still Thirsty

Despite the week’s celebratory moments, a sense of growing resistance also marked the week.

Beginning with the denial of accommodation to Sanders on June 24, people not interested in drinking the Kool-Aid pushed back.

Sanders, her husband and friends were denied service at a restaurant in Lexington, Va., after a co-owner was approached by members of the wait staff, saying they opposed serving the group because of the White House stance opposing LGBTQ people in the military.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.) applauded the denial of accommodations and urged people to push back against Cabinet officials if you see them in public. The congresswoman urged people that oppose Trump’s policies to “create a crowd” and harass supporters of the president’s policies.

Our Toddler-in-Chief responded as he always does, with petty personal attacks against the restaurant, which he described as having “filthy canopies, doors and windows,” and against Waters, who he said has “an extraordinarily low IQ.”

However, protestors against the president’s policies have grown more vocal and more bold.

During the first lady’s visit to an immigrant detention center on June 28, protestors interrupted her staged grip and grin with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Arizona, by inflating a likeness of Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Mrs. Trump also voiced concerns about the number of children coming across the border during her sit down near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, the second such trip Melania has made to detention centers in as many weeks.

Late-night comedians continued their defiant stance against the policies of the Trump administration, with Jimmy Fallon engaging in a Twitter war with the president. Trevor Noah, Seth Meyer, Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien also continued to mock the president.

Retired comedian Jon Stewart returned to the side of his old colleague, Colbert, on June 29 to address his concerns with the president, who he said seemed to favor the Axis Powers over old allies, and comes with a degree of “gleeful cruelty and dickishness.”

The protests served as a prelude to what is expected to be as many as 700 demonstrations across the country today against the White House immigration policy.