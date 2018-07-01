Newsrooms are places where emotions can boil over, sometimes at great risk

Reading today’s story by former-and-still colleague Christine Lavin jogged my memory of events in the newspaper business. I have never seen the business end of a weapon, and hope that I never will.

But Chris’ memories of newspaper security are more or less right on.

When I worked at The Beaumont Enterprise in Texas, I became friends with a police reporter at the paper. Police reporters and sportswriters (I was the latter) seem to have an affinity for the company of one another. He had been at the newspaper longer than I had, and that paper had no front desk security.

He learned about the security a few months before I came to Beaumont when he wrote a story about a guy who had died in a traffic accident. The accident had dismembered the body of the deceased, and the reporter wrote that fact into his story.

A couple days later, he was sitting across the newsroom and his eye fell upon a stranger talking to one of his colleagues, and as he watched, that colleague turned and casually pointed at him.

He immediately had a bad feeling, which was confirmed when the stranger came across the newsroom and took a swing at him. Seems he was the brother of the deceased, and when his momma got upset when reading about her son’s dismemberment, the brother decided to come to the newspaper and “register a complaint.”

After that incident, the newspaper decided we should all have name badges, despite the fact that we had no security. I got some laughs when I said the badges would help us know — when someone opened fire — whether or not we were being attacked by a fellow employee. I learned later that the managing editor didn’t find that as funny as I did, but you only live once, right?

Anyway, there was an assistant foreman in the composing room who took it upon himself to call people down for failing to wear their identity badge. He was especially diligent with people who were on a deadline, and he was just a pain in the ass.

When the paper eventually got rid of him for general incompetence, I later found out that he got a job as a police officer in a suburb of Beaumont. Yeah, Beaumont has suburbs.

He had that job less than a year when he pulled over a little old lady for speeding on the Interstate. When he went to her window, the lady’s little dog snarled and yapped at him in the window. And he threw down on the lady, and her little dog too.

I wonder what happened to that guy. Whatever his fate, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that a handgun had something to do with it.