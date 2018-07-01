Trump courted favor while Javanka wined and dined

The next U.S. Supreme Court justice will be the product of what’s called a “long con.” Retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy conned the American people, and Donald Trump conned Kennedy. Double dealing, bullying, political corruption and greed is what we’ve learned is normal for the current president.

To be honest, I hadn’t given Trump enough credit. With the opportunity to appoint a second high court justice, he can firmly place his orange thumb on the scales of justice and tilt the political bias of the court for generations.

It’s not enough for Trump to have the allegiance of both houses of Congress. It will never be enough for Donald. His narcissism compels him. His naked obsession with power, much like that held by his buddies Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, is obvious to anyone except those wearing Republican-colored glasses. The ability to name another justice is especially important given that Democrats may take the House in the midterm elections.

There were clues. After his first address to Congress in February 2017, Trump stopped to chat with Kennedy on the way out of the chamber.

“Say hello to your boy,” Trump said. “Special guy.”

“Your kids have been very nice to him,” Kennedy replied.

“They love him, and they love him in New York. He’s a great guy,” Trump said.

Special indeed. Justin Kennedy had worked with Trump for years, giving him more than $1 billion in loans when other lenders shied away from his risky real estate gambles. During Justin Kennedy’s tenure, Deutsche Bank became Trump’s main lender for New York and Chicago skyscraper projects.

This is the same Deutsche Bank that was hit with a $630 million fine for Russian money laundering schemes. That follows a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice for toxic mortgage assets and interest rate manipulation.

Apparently, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had also done their part in embracing Justin in New York social circles. Ivanka took Kennedy to lunch and was the justice’s special guest at oral arguments before the court. Donald Trump Jr. knows Justin from real estate circles. And Kennedy’s other son, Gregory, went to law school with Trump adviser Peter Thiel, both active in the Federalist Society. You can bet Trump mined all available sources for connections and influence.

Is it coincidental that Trump’s first justice choice, Neil Gorsuch, once clerked for Kennedy? Or that Kennedy was asked to swear in Gorsuch, an honor that normally goes to the chief justice? Or Trump’s cloying praise of Gorsuch? Or the after party following the swearing in? No, it was the long con.

“I think it gained (Kennedy) a level of trust with Trump that he could discern a quality nominee, and that he could find a quality nominee that could also fulfill his pledge to appoint a conservative nominee. I think the Gorsuch nomination had a huge impact on Kennedy and if I was to point at anything explaining the timing (of Kennedy’s retirement), I would probably have to say it was the Gorsuch nomination,” said constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley.

Trump also named two of Kennedy’s other clerks to federal judgeships, making them available for Supreme Court appointment.

It should be noted that Trump pledged on the campaign trail to appoint a high court justice that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, where leaders are already courting Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both known for their support of women’s reproductive rights. Sen. John McCain is at home battling cancer.

Democrats have no other options to deny Trump the justice selection. And a second justice appointment will recharge Trump’s political base. “Even Trump can’t screw this up,” a GOP lawmaker told Politico.