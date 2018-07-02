I cannot understand you, and don’t even want to try

It’s been a little over 500 days since I launched The Shinbone Star in direct opposition to President Donald Trump, and in that time I’ve written a number of articles that are variations on the same theme:

I’m pissed off, extremely!

I understand my own side — the liberals — well enough, and I understand all I want to understand about the Trumpers. But now it’s the Fence-sitters, Peacemakers and I-Don’t-Give-a-Shitters who are really starting to steam my clams. Before I decide to blow them off completely, however, (like I’ve already done with the Trumpers), let’s examine each category:

The Fence-Sitters

These are the people who don’t necessarily like baby-snatching, race-baiting, environment-raping or election-cheating, but have decided things could be so much worse, and until there’s actual blood in the streets, they’ll refuse to pick a side.

These vapid ditherers, these middle-of-the-road wafflers, might be privately disappointed that Uncle Cletus voted for a racist, but they also remember that he once gave them a crisp new $50 for their birthday, so maybe MAGA-hatted Uncle Cletus really ain’t so bad. From there, it’s not hard for them to decide that those kids caged inside the abandoned Walmart at least have a roof over there heads, so yeah, maybe that’s not so bad either.

Well, Fence-Sitters are correct about one thing — it really CAN get worse, and definitely WILL get worse . . . unless they pick those rail splinters out of their asses and take a stand!

My response: “For god’s sake, shit or get off the pot, you’re killing us!”

The Peacemakers

These are the people who desperately want for us all to just get along, even though there can be no middle ground when it comes to snatching a suckling babe from her mother’s breast.

Peacemakers think that just because a presidential election was influenced by a hostile foreign power, that’s no reason to get all upset about it. They think we should all just try a little harder to understand the nuances of the fall of Western Democracy.

To them, the demonization of one of the world’s great religions is just something we all need to pray about, and concerning the environment, if Republicans decide to pave over Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks, well, they’ve already visited those parks, there’s not much else to see, and the world could use more parking lots.

To the mind of the Peacemaker, it’s no big deal that Cousin Earl voted for a man who denigrated my 30-year career in journalism, called me a liar, or made my Little Brown Granddaughter a suspect in her own country. Peacemakers feel I should just “give a little on those points” so we can all feel less uncomfortable around the dinner table on Thanksgiving Day. “And oh, by the way,” they say, “maybe you should apologize for ‘unfriending’ Cousin Earl on Facebook!”

My response: “No compromise on my granddaughter’s skin color, or on throwing brown children — even ones not known to me — into cages.”

The I-Don’t-Give-a-Shitters

This is the “Oh It’s Just Politics” crowd, and they really chap my ass. I-Don’t-Give-a-Shitters couldn’t be bothered about Trump’s crimes against humanity because they’re too busy watching YouTube videos about kittens.

Even though these people live in a country founded on democratic principles, they stay home on Election Day because, “my vote doesn’t matter,” or “all politicians are the same,” or “Bernie lost the nomination.” They’ll have a million and one other excuses for not carrying out their civic duty, and every last excuse makes it clear that they don’t care about anyone or anything other than themselves . . . and maybe the kittens.

I-Don’t-Give-a-Shitters rarely read because reading takes too much effort. Videos are okay as long as they’re not too thought-provoking, and whenever anything goes wrong, it’s always someone else’s fault. “Don’t blame me, I didn’t vote for him!” is their favorite refrain, but then they didn’t vote for anybody else either.

My response: “Out of my sight, you vacuous wastes of space, and take your kittens with you!”

Some say war is coming, and that the turmoil we feel is what our forefathers felt when, long ago, the nation split into the Blue and the Gray, and blood soaked the battlefields.

The Blue and the Gray is now the Blue and the Red, and it’s no longer difficult to see how that first war came to pass. Could be that back in 1861, they didn’t have much use for Fence-sitters, Peacemakers and I-Don’t-Give-a-Shitters either.

Now, like then, it’s not about seeking compromise. It’s about right versus wrong, and knowing in your heart that come what may, you’ll not give another inch.