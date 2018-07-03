A dummies guide to a constitutional crisis: The courts

(CNN) June 27, 2018 — A federal judge in California last week ordered a halt to most family separations at the U.S. border, and the reunification of all families that have been separated. It was the first major rebuke to the Trump administration during the ongoing furor over the president’s immigration policy.

The court order specifically requires federal officials to stop detaining parents apart from their minor children, absent a determination that the parent is unfit or the parent declines reunification; reunify all parents with their minor children who are under the age of 5 within 14 days and reunify all parents with their minor children age 5 and older within 30 days.

