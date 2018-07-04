Waiting for that chirp

Two hundred and forty-two years ago, America’s founding fathers made the bold move of declaring independence from England.

Today, as we enjoy the day off, grill hot dogs and burgers and watch fireworks, I like to remind myself how this started.

We have a tradition in my household. We watch the movie “1776,” one of my favorites, on or around every Independence Day.

The musical points out that besides life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, lesser issues were addressed as the new nation formed, such as selecting a national bird. Benjamin Franklin wanted it to be a turkey, but John Adams’ idea for an eagle won out. More noble, he said.

In the scene, Franklin, Adams and Thomas Jefferson ponder the winged American symbol, although independence is not yet a sure thing. Suspense surrounds the men as they sing about waiting and waiting and waiting.

One lyric from the song “The Egg” goes like this:

” We’re waiting for the chirp, chirp, chirp of an eaglet being born . . .”

another:

“We’re waiting for the scratch, scratch, scratch of that tiny little fellow . . .”

and:

“The eagle’s going to crack the shell of the egg that England laid.”

It’s how I feel about our current government and president — and not just because Adams is repeatedly referred to as “obnoxious and disliked.” (I feel awful comparing Adams to Trump AT ALL. my apologies to Adams’ descendants, and to all.) Personality aside, Adams was a man with conviction. He wanted a democracy. He got things done.

The colonists wanted to free themselves from England because many of their rights were being stripped away. Says Jefferson, ” The right to be free comes from nature.”

All this brought me back to those caged children who crossed our border and were taken away from their immigrant parents. That particular issue makes me “last straw” kind of sick.

Getting back to hatchlings, since Trump was inaugurated, I’ve felt the need to “scratch, scratch, scratch” out of something, anything, to take me away from this governmental hell on earth.

I’m waiting for the chirp of any bird, a sign that things are going to be all right. A carrier pigeon, perhaps? Sending word that impeachment proceedings have begun. A hummingbird that seeks only the sweet in life, or a bird of paradise for heaven’s sake.

One more avian metaphor: Does anyone feel like vultures and carrion-eaters are flying around Washington nowadays?

The future hangs loosely in the balance. There’s chaos and disorder and tyranny, three words also uttered in the movie. Three situations that existed under the crown, and which colonists wanted gone.

We just never know what the heck Donald Trump is going to do next or where he’ll land. (Last I heard, another visit to nuclear-waste-torn North Korea. Is that true?)

One more lyric from “The Egg,” that I wish could get through to Trump and Congress.

“The eagle inside belongs to us!”