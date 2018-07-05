By the dawn’s early light, no civil war in sight

It’s the day after Independence Day 2018, which means in the dawn’s early light, I wrote this piece in the afterglow of our rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air.

Whereas Francis Scott Key, author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was reflecting on the very real bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, earlier this month far-right extremists and delusional InfoWars host Alex Jones earmarked today as the day after the Democrats launched a new civil war against Republicans.

The Red Hats v. Blue Hats skirmish was supposed to jump off on July 4, according to Jones, but as usual, the details of where and how were conspicuously left out.

For some on social media, the war’s tip-off begins today rather than the 4th, but you’ll have to bring exact change to park your war wagon.

Despite this fantasyland created by clowns to the left of me and jokers to the right, in reality, today is the day when the rubber finally meets the road in the battle to examine 4 million files seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, whose offices, residence and hotel room were raided by federal agents back on April 9.

Cohen sued the government a few days later in hopes of blocking the release of all privileged material. His action was soon joined by Trump Organization attorneys, who demanded to review the seized documents to establish which might be protected by attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood denied their motion that would have given them until July 11 to review the documents, and instead gave them only until today to do so.

To date the Trump legal team has reviewed about 22,000 documents. They have until the end of the day to state which documents they think should be deemed under attorney-client privilege. According to the July 2 report from special master and retired Judge Barbara S. Jones, any remaining items that are not designated “Privileged, Partially Privileged or Highly Personal” will be promptly released to the government.

In June it was suggested that Cohen would dump his legal team from the time of the FBI raids, McDermott, Will & Emery. Although that team was still representing Cohen at press time, it has been reported that he was also hiring Guy Petrillo as one of his attorneys. A former head of the criminal division for the Southern District of New York, where the Cohen investigation was launched, Petrillo has been earmarked by Donnie’s backers as “the type of guy you hire if you are going to flip.”

Petrillo’s hiring — once it becomes official — would end any joint defense agreement Cohen had with Trump’s attorneys to share information and legal strategy.

Although no formal charges have been filed against Cohen, conjecture began weeks ago on whether he would turn state’s evidence on what he knows about Trump, and any ties he may have to Russia and/or the payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. Both women were paid through six-figure settlements to not speak about their sexual relationships with Trump. Cohen was heavily involved in both settlements.

Speculation exploded in the media last weekend when Cohen gave an exclusive off-camera interview to ABC Chief News Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Although not recorded, Stephanopoulos has said that the interviews seemed to show that Cohen was either trying to appeal for help from his former employer, or was sending him a message about being his own man. The news anchor said he asked Cohen, who a year ago said he would take a bullet for Trump, if he would take a plea deal to protect his family if one was offered.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and they always will be,” he quoted Cohen as saying. “I put family and country first.”

For Stephanopoulos and the thirsty media, the sit-down was seen as more than just an off-camera chat. Stephanopoulos, a former aide to President Bill Clinton, said Cohen appeared to be giving a deeply personal message and wanted to tell his story.

He quoted Cohen as saying, “I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy. I am not a villain of this story.” Stephanopoulos said Cohen would not comment on whether Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 in hush money “on advice of counsel.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Cohen’s recent actions reminded her of last November when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn changed attorneys and pleaded guilty in an agreement to cooperate with federal authorities.

Whether a casual interview, a dog-and-pony show to distract investigators, or a strategy to cooperate with federal authorities, Cohen’s ability to stem the tide of those seized documents, telephones, records and recording will end today.

It’s not exactly the beginning of a civil war by liberals, but perhaps the start of the disclosure of information about Cohen’s wheeling and dealing on behalf of his former chief employer, the president of the United States of America.