Go crazy, America! Scott Pruitt is toast! Strike up the band!

Another member of President Donald Trump’s crime-riddled and diseased administration, Environmental Protection Administration chief Scott Pruitt, has resigned.

Strike up the band!

The subject of no fewer than 14 separate investigations into ethics violations and corruption, Pruitt seemed harder to get rid of than dog shit on a Vibram® sole. All that changed minutes ago, however, when the president used his Twitter thumbs to scrape him away, announcing that he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation.

Hailed by conservatives as a champion of deregulation, Americans more in tune with the truth saw Pruitt for what he really was, a pimp who used his office to sell America’s precious environment to the highest bidder.

That sound you hear is the sound of champagne corks popping in The Shinbone Star newsroom. Good riddance, Scott, you foul piece of dung.