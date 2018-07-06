A Dummies Guide to a constitutional crisis: Invading other countries

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Good Neighbor Policy, signed in 1933 and still in force to this day, stated that the United States would be a “good neighbor” to Latin American countries. It is a signature rule of foreign policy, taught in most high school history classes.

As former Secretary of State Cordell Hull told a meeting of Latin American leaders, “No country has the right to intervene in the internal or external affair of another. The definite policy of the U.S. from now on is one opposed to armed intervention.”

Should differences arise among neighbors, there’s another caveat: In Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, the power to declare war is granted only to Congress. This power is not shared with anyone, including the president.

Then there’s Donald Trump, who has both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court firmly in his small, orange hands.

We now know that last August, Trump proposed invading Venezuela to take advantage of the toxic economy and breakdown in civil authority there. The Associated Press’s Josh Goodman reported the suggestion “stunned” those present, including then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

Tillerson and McMaster took turns explaining to Trump that the plan would not work on so many levels. Trump in turn pointed to the invasions of Panama and Grenada in the 1980s.

The following day, Trump was still keen on invasion and discussed it with leaders of four Latin American allies, including the president of Columbia. In September, he discussed it again at a private dinner with the same leaders during the U.N. General Assembly.

Trump’s aides are now a group of spineless, ineffective sycophants and would have little sway over the president if he gets another wild hair to invade Venezuela. His first move would probably be to seize the oil industry there, which was his recommendation (as a private citizen) during the first Gulf War.

And in discussing his plan with Latin American leaders, he has destabilized their trust in the U.S. After the U.S. invades Venezuela, which country would he go after next? It smacks of his mentor Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Croatia.