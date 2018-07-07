Trumplandia: June 30 — July 7, 2018

The July 4th Edition

Gallup Poll: 42% — up from 41% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

Party in the U.S.A.

The week of our Trump — June 30, 2018: During a week in which we celebrated America’s 242nd birthday, our nation’s leadership continued to flout its ability to wantonly separate migrant children from their parents despite rulings from federal judges ordering an end to the practice.

Through various tweets and during campaign type stops in West Virginia and Montana, the president continued to address the crisis by vilifying immigrants and the legal system by which they are processed. Calling upon the migrant population to just leave, Trump suggested those attempting entry to America “must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn.”

On July 3 he tweeted:

“When we have an’ infestation’ of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal (elements) that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do!”

Also describing America’s immigration system as a laughingstock around the world, Trump said the system had too many judges, suggesting immigrants should return home without due process. He said Democratic leaders want to let gang members into the country to “run wild in our communities” and let drugs pour into our cities and take jobs away from hard-working Americans.

The comments were further compounded this week by a new Quinnipiac University poll that found 49 percent of Americans, including 11 percent of Republicans, believed President Trump is a racist.

The combination of Trump’s inflammatory comments and the government’s failure to reunite migrant children with their parents confirmed that our orange, commander-in-chief is no more than that cranky, old, white neighbor who is always screaming at the kids to get off his lawn.

According to the Quinnipiac Poll 22 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of voters think that Trump “has emboldened people who hold racist beliefs to express those beliefs publicly.”

Although 50 percent of voters polled did believe the main motive for the president’s ham-handed immigration policy came from “a sincere interest in controlling our borders,” 44 percent of those polled say the main motivation for America’s zero tolerance policy on immigration is due to the president’s “racist beliefs.”

None of the poll numbers concerned the POTUS, who also continued the attack on the tired, huddled masses of brown people by not adhering to a court ordered reunification of detained migrant children with their parents. He did, however, find the time to gather for the traditional outdoor party for July 4.

Held on the White House South Lawn, the event featured military families and member of his Cabinet, including the soon-to-be vanquished head of the Environmental Protection Administration Scott Pruitt, in one of his last appearances as a public figure.

During the family affair, Trump took the time to shake hands and meet with his son, Don Jr.’s mistress, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News television personality. Don Jr., and Guilfoyle’s public appearance come about three months after the president’s eldest son filed for divorce from his wife Vanessa after 12-years of marriage.

Country singer Sara Evans served as the musical headliner for the event, which also featured pianist Lola Astanova, two American Idol” finalists as well as performances from the United State Marine Band, the Navy’s choral group, the Sea Chanters, and the Air Force band, Max Impact.

They Go Low We Go High

While the Trumps hobnobbed on the South Lawn with cronies and military families, activists were using the holiday to participate in some good old-fashioned displays of disobedience.

Therese Okoumou, a member of the group Rise and Resist NYC, scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty in protest of the Trump’s immigration policy. The group has also voiced support to abolish ICE.

Officers with New York City Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit arrested Okoumou at about 7 p.m. and charged her with three misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Okoumou pleaded not guilty during her hearing on and was released without bail the next day. She faces up to a year and six months if convicted.

The public act of rebellion came amid protests across the country against the nation’s immigration policy that allowed for the separation of children from parents and further allows detainees to be housed in government facilities with substandard living quarters. In many cases, children were not allowed to contact parents and had been detained in cages.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions has said the policy was meant to discourage illegal immigration, but the president then reversed the action by executive order. A court order gives government officials until July 10 to reunite children under 5 years old with their parents. All other children are expected to be reunited with their families by July 26. However, yesterday the Trump administration asked a judge to grant more time.

On July 5, CNN reported that DNA tests were being performed on children and parents in an attempt to comply with the court order.

RAICES, a nonprofit organization offers free legal services to immigrants, called the practice “deplorable,” saying that the collected data would allow the government to conduct surveillance on the children and their parents for the rest of their lives.

CNN quoted RAICES communication director Jennifer Falcon as stating the effort to use DNA underscores that the government never registered parents and children properly.

District Court Judge Dana Sabraw set another hearing for July 9 in San Diego. The order requires the Justice Department to share with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) a list of those children who are separated.

Hope Floats

Whether President Trump visits England or not is no longer up in the air.

Next week The American Emperor is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for a three-day visit with leaders amid what are expected to be throngs of protestors, the most visible of which will be a large, floating “Trump Baby” blimp.

The almost 20-foot balloon depicts the Toddler-in-Chief as an angry baby, dressed in “tighty whities” and holding a cellphone in case he may need to send out a tweet.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan approved a petition of over 10,000 signatures and a crowdfunding campaign that attracted 1,000 people and £16,000 in contributions to hold a protest near the British Parliament.

The gigantic windbag will be anchored at Parliament Square Garden and float for two hours during the protests. Khan, an outspoken critic of Trump, engaged in a Twitter war with Psycho Don following inappropriate comments Douchey Donnie made following attacks in London last year.

Hundreds of protestors will take to the streets and be led by the floating orange menace for two hours as part of the “Stop Trump,” march in Central London. Although Trump is expected to meet with both Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Theresa May, he is expected to spend little time in London proper during his almost four day visit.

Fox News reported a counter protest has been set up to crowdfund the creation of a balloon depicting the mayor of London.

Reports identified Yanny Bruere, a native of Northampton in the U.K. and current resident of Spain as the driving force behind the “baby Khan,” balloon. At press time, the movement to mock Khan had raised almost 90 percent of its goal.