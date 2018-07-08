A dummies guide to a constitutional crisis: obstruction of justice

June 3, 2018 — President Trump’s legal team admitted for the first time that the president “dictated” Donald Trump, Jr.’s initial response to a report that he met with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016.

White House officials and the president’s legal team previously indicated that several people were involved in his son’s statement, which was issued in July 2017 to the New York Times regarding a meeting with Russian operatives. Donnie Jr. admitted he met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya and other Russian officials during his father’s campaign for president.

A letter to Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Jan. 29, 2018 and obtained by the Times stated that the president, not his son, dictated the response to the Times. The response to Mueller was penned by then Trump attorneys John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.

The meeting, which was set up for Donnie Jr., has been a point of concern since it was first disclosed. In fact, weeks after his father was sworn in as president, he said he never set up any meetings with Russians. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2017 that he did not directly communicate with his father about the statement issued to the Times about the meeting.

In July 2017 Trump attorneys reported that the president had no hand in crafting the statement. Weeks later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the statement was not dictated by the POTUS, but that he had “weighed in, offered a suggestion like any father would.”

The January 2018 letter to Mueller contradicted all four statements about the press disclosure.

It was first disclosed that Veselnitskaya may have attended the meeting to dish dirt on Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, but it was later learned the Russian attorney came to the Manhattan high rise to influence policy.

Veselnitskaya later disclosed she was there to ask for repeal of the Magnitsky Act, which was passed under by Congress under President Barack Obama in 2012. The law was created after the death of Russian accountant Sergei Magnitsky and provided the government with a list of Russians prohibited from entering the United States and using our banking system to recover their money if tied to human rights abuses anywhere in the world. The measure was particularly bothersome to Russian President Vladimir Putin who reportedly has stashed million in western banks but cannot get his hands on it due to Magnitsky Act.

A statement on such a critical meeting that was crafted by a president who may be a part of a federal investigation into Russian meddling in an election could be perceived as obstruction of justice.

The New York Times reported several federal statutes that criminalize actions that impede official investigations. While some examples are specific — like killing a witness or destroying evidence — the law also includes broad, catchall prohibitions. For example, Sections 1503, 1505 and 1512 of Title 18 have variants of language making it a crime if someone corruptly “obstructs, influences or impedes any official proceeding.”