President Trump picks a centrist for Supreme Court (ha ha, NOT)

Does it really matter who Donald Trump nominated to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court? It must — Lester Holt broke into a two-hour special of “American Ninja Warrior” with the news, and ABC interrupted “The Bachelorette.”

In the end, however, it was Trump’s reality show and he was the star, writer and producer. The nominee was but a cameo. As Sam Baker of Axios put it: “Do you think Trump will nominate the very conservative appellate judge, the very conservative appellate judge, the very conservative appellate judge, or the very conservative appellate judge?”

The criteria were painfully clear: A staunch conservative who is likely to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, thwart the right to organize for better pay and working conditions, prevent you from marrying the person of your choice, and winnow out health care rights, including protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Bonus points go to the candidate who is from a key battleground state in 2020 and someone who would make a big splash for Trump’s evangelical Republican base.

But the biggest requirement was a nominee who would vote in favor of Trump, should he be indicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the Russia investigation.

Ok, just for the record, Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit. Kavanaugh was a clerk for Kennedy and served as staff secretary in George W. Bush’s Republican administration.

Kavanaugh, 53, worked for Special Prosecutor Ken Starr during the Whitewater investigation. At that time he was firmly under the impression that a sitting president — in this case Bill Clinton — could be served with a subpoena and indicted while in office.

How things have changed. He now sees it Trump’s way.

Kavanaugh is also described as a devout Catholic, hardwired against the belief that a woman should make medical decisions for her own body, even if that decision is an abortion.

He also opposes net neutrality.

If he is blessed with good health, we can expect to suffer under his right-wing devotions for 40 years.