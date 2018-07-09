Welcome To Trump’s Gilead

If you’re like me you binge-watched “The Handmaid’s Tale” and you don’t need me to point out how relevant the show is in today’s world; especially in the United States. So we don’t have toxic-waste colonies to send “morally corrupt” women to and we don’t have really cool red and green wardrobes that make everyone look like they’re dressing up for the grandest Christmas office party ever, but we sure do have some striking similarities.

Let’s just have a quick look at those similarities, shall we? I’ve taken the liberty of giving this list a catchy little title:

Gilead & The Orange Shithole

Both being run by old, conservative, hypocritical white men.

Religion is woven in to the government and its policies.

Religion is expected, but only the religion that is “chosen” by the new regime (absolutely NO Muslims).

Women no longer have rights to their bodies (and their brains in the book).

Women don’t have abortion as an option; I realize it’s still legal in some places in the U.S. but under the Trump administration, it’s become extremely difficult to access Planned Parenthood sites.

Women are sexually assaulted.

The environment is a victim of the human race and is dying from nuclear and toxic waste.

The American people are expected to relearn the new totalitarian order and accept horrific events as “normal.”

Gay men and women are not accepted (and put to death in the book).

Major cities are ruled in a police state, military style.

Refugees flee persecution, extreme dictatorship and violence (to Canada of course).

Aunt Lydia . . . Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Children are ripped out of their mothers’ arms, never to see them again.

Well that was depressing. Thank god there are many differences between the two as well. I better share them:

In the book women who commit moral crimes are sent to work colonies (chain gang prisons that are basically hell if hell existed); they clean up the toxic waste until they literally die right there on the barren land. So far, The Trump administration hasn’t gone quite that far, but we better not give him any ideas. Also, there hasn’t been any nuclear warfare to cause these toxic sites . . . yet.

Women can’t work, read or watch TV in Gilead; thankfully we’re still able to get our Netflix fix after we get through our 9-to-5.

Women are stripped of their financial independence, even losing their bank accounts in the book; in real life we still have that independence but we are economically oppressed in other ways.

In Gilead, babies are rare; women are barren. So far so good in the “real world.”

In the book women are repeatedly raped by powerful men whose wives witness and participate in the event. Americans might like porn but I’m pretty sure they don’t hold a woman down while their husband sexually assaults her (unless it’s a fantasy role; no judgement here).

In Gilead, young girls are married off to older men (oh, wait . . . this still happens in America).

in America). In the book, giant toxic waste sites created by nuclear warfare destroyed the land. Today, the U.S. still has pristine parks and bodies of water (but that’s going to change due to deregulation and the corruption of the EPA).

Perhaps one of the biggest differences between the book/TV show and Trumped America is that unlike the story written by Margaret Atwood people in North America are still allowed to stand up and protest. No matter how marginalized or disenfranchised, we still have the power and the privilege to stand up and scream in the face of morally bankrupt government.

Public protests, petitions, free speech, boycotts and the ability to vote still count for something in today’s world. Our fellow countrymen (and women) fought and died for the privilege of democracy; we must continue to fight for it. And make no mistake, it’s an actual fight.

Because the greatest threat to democracy is apathy.

And the greatest threat to autocracy is awareness and resistance.

“Nolite te Bastardes Carborundorum”

“Don’t let the bastards grind you down”