Trumplandia: July 7 — 14, 2018

Big, Fat, Floating, Gas Bag Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME

Gallup Poll: 41% — down from 42% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Like a Lead Balloon

The week of our Trump — July 7, 2018: U.S. President Trump kicked off the first leg of his 2018 World Domination Tour this week by dispatching his Secretary of State to North Korea before himself descending on Europe to give a good whupping to our allies ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit.

Like some kind of “What I did for Summer Vacation” spoof on steroids, the ever-angry Toddler-in-Chief blew into Belgium and beat a path to our NATO allies enroute to cracking skulls and demanding protection money from members of the European Union (EU).

In the end, the trip had all of the earmarks of every Trump venture, it appeared hastily thrown together and filled with an ongoing torrent of lies and half-truths that were presented as “alt-facts” by the president.

Trump arrived in the middle of the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11 and began immediately taking shots at our allies.

He demanded that members of NATO scrap paying 2 percent of their GDPs into military efforts as had previously been arranged, and instead double that amount immediately. He then turned his focus to Germany and attacked its use of Russian natural gas as proof of NATO’s obsolescence.

During the breakfast portion of the summit, Trump said he thought the joint natural gas pipeline with Moscow left Germany “totally controlled” by Russia. He later tweeted:

What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel immediately slapped back at the U.S. leader, stating his life of privilege gave him no insight into the affairs of the EU. Merkel, who grew up when parts of Germany were still under Soviet rule, said she is proud the Federal Republic of Germany “can determine our own policies and make our own decisions.”

Initially addressing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during the nosh, Trump would later meet with Merkel and exchange pleasantries.

Mischaracterizing it as “a fee countries” paid to NATO and/or the United States military protection, a formal summit declaration was issued by the participants that reaffirmed the pledge from 2014 that committed 2 percent of the nations’ GNP towards military spending.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the 29 members of NATO are committed and expect to reach the agreed upon 2 percent by 2024. He also denied rumors that Trump had threatened the United States would leave the alliance if members did not increase defense spending.

Even so, the Pentagon had to do damage control and reassure the allies that America was still backing the NATO allies.

Then it was on to England for a planned meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

The visit, which has been the source of large protests throughout London, was only a backdrop for Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, with all of his stops on July 12 and 13 being held at sites outside of London proper.

Accented by a floating, “Trump Baby” blimp in the image of the American president, thousands of protesters carried signs and showed their displeasure with Trump’s policies and views of the United Kingdom.

An estimated 250,000 demonstrators gathered outside of London’s Parliament Square, a display Trump later admitted made him feel unwanted and prevented him from visiting London.

The president and First Lady Melania instead were entertained the evening of July 12 at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The next day, he spent the morning with May at Chequers, the prime minister’s country home, and later visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for tea.

However, before even reaching his destination, a newspaper interview Trump gave to the Rupert Murdoch owned Sun newspaper saw our American idiot weighing in on Brexit, even stating that he advised the Prime Minister on how to best implement the controversial break from the EU.

During the interview, which surfaced shortly after the Trumps landed in England, the bombastic Trump said May ignored his advice by opting for a soft approach to Brexit and warned that remaining tied to the EU could jeopardize future trade deals with the U.S.

The comments were seen as insulting to his host and were dismissed by Trump as “fake news,” despite the release of the taped interview along with the newspaper article. You knew it was bad when the always recalcitrant Trump actually offend May an apology — something he never does.

Although 15-minutes late to the ceremonial tea with 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, Trump’s biggest problem came with the disclosure of a new round of indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election in America.

Continuing to malign the investigation as a “witch hunt,” Trump was hounded by the press ahead of a planned sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16.

Briefed about the indictments prior to leaving for Europe, Trump addressed the matter during a press conference in Buckinghamshire.

The Jung Remains the Same

This week we learned that North Korea and its leadership is indeed the same untrustworthy dictatorship it has been since the ceasefire between north and south was agreed upon 65-years ago.

With little evidence of nuclear de-escalation, the return of the remains of U.S. servicemen or any concession from the North Korean government, the Trump administration returned to the Korean peninsula after abdicating the use military war games with South Korea.

However, the perceived victory lap proved to be just another Trumped up lie about what his historic meeting last month in Singapore with Kim Jong-un had accomplished.

Trump claimed that nuclear tensions had ended between the two countries and also stated North Korea had committed to returning remains of Americans from the Korean War immediately following the Singapore Summit.

A month later, reports from U.S. intelligence officials stated the North Koreans appeared to be expanding parts of its nuclear program and none of the promises from June 12 were coming to fruition.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned to Pyongyang on July 7 for a follow-up to the summit in Singapore.

Packing a special Trump autographed copy of Elton John’s single “Rocket Man,” a reference to the nickname Trump gave the dictator before threatening nuclear annihilation, Secretary Mike was unable to deliver the goods on either a productive next step in denuclearization or by meeting with Kim, who was off inspecting potato farms near Pyongyang.

In fact Pompeo, who Trump claims is an authority on North Korea after several meetings, was all but run off the peninsula and accused of “unilateral and gangster-like” demands.

Where Pompeo described the brief talks as “productive,” the meetings without Kim present were classified as “deeply regrettable” by North Korea.

Critics of Trump’s meeting with Kim cautioned the billionaire president that he could be duped by the North Koreans, who largely looked to be legitimized as a world power by pulling off a meeting with the United States.

On the day of a planned meeting about the return of 200 remains of the 5,300 American soldiers still unaccounted for from the Korean War, Trump broke out a letter from the North Korean dictator praising efforts and hailing a new day in relations.

Dated July 6, the letter was posted to Trump’s Twitter account as proof things were going great. Referring to Trump as “your excellency,” the document proved another unfulfilled promise from Kim.

Meanwhile, on same day as the Trump Tweet, North Korea unexpectedly blew off a meeting regarding the remains set for July 12. According to CNN, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol had agreed to the meeting, but pushed it back to July 15.

When asked about the change during the president’s visit to Brussels for the NATO summit, Pompeo ignored the question. It is still unclear if the meeting with North Korea will be held at all.

In the end, maybe total denuclearization really is coming — or perhaps Delusional Donnie has again placed his foot directly in his mouth.

Communication breakdown

At press time, President Trump was kicking back and spending time in Scotland prior to his planned alone time with Putin on Monday. But while The Donald was dreaming about his upcoming one-on-one something funny happened: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein held a press conference announcing more indictments as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Justice Department charged 12 Russian spies with a range of offenses related to computer hacks on the e-mails of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), state elections system and other targets.

Rosenstein identified those involved as part of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency. Rosenstein said the attacks were sustained and specifically targeted the DNC and the presidential campaign of former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The attacks also targeted state election systems, government agencies, and hijacked the personal information of about 500,000 voters. No Americans were named in this round of indictments.

The indictment stated that on July 27, 2016, GRU officers attempted phishing maneuvers aimed at a third-party provider used by Clinton’s office. The date is coincidentally the same day that then candidate Trump taunted the Clinton camp by stating: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”

Rosenstein said the attack was not expected to result in a trial as Russia would have to extradite the accused actors to the U.S. to stand trial.

The White House responded to yesterday’s announcement with a short statement from Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters:

“Today’s charges include no allegations of knowing involvement by anyone on the campaign and no allegations that the alleged hacking affected the election result.”

Characterized as the easy part of his European romp, Trump has called for his meeting with Putin to be private and without press or advisers. He said the meeting would only include Putin, himself and translators.

Congressional Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said “glad-handing” with Putin after the disclosure of the indictments would be an insult to our democracy. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the president’s lack of condemnation of Putin’s role makes the planned meeting both “pointless and dangerous.”

Sen. Cory A. Booker (D-NJ), a member of the Senate’s foreign relations and judiciary committees called for the meeting to be canceled or at least make it open to the public.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called on Trump to cancel the summit, “if he is not prepared to hold Putin accountable.”

To date: the investigation that Trump calls “a witch hunt” has yielded 191 criminal charges, the indictment of 32 people and three businesses and five guilty pleas.