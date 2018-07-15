Isn’t that special?

It bothers me that the word “special” has come to have sarcastic undertones linked to “special needs” and “special education,” and I can’t stand it when people with real problems and disabilities are insulted or hurt in any way.

That being said, I laughed out loud Friday when the president droned on at a press conference where he called UK-United States relations the “highest level of special.”

Friday (the 13th) was a loaded news day, packed with reports of the spread of Lyme disease, Papa John’s chief executive’s faux-pas, and even a Georgia woman whose arrest for speeding was decided by a coin toss. But, like the rest of the world, I’m sure, I kept tuning back to London, cheering on the protesters and hoping damage controllers were doing their work.

I could barely contain myself while watching (unbearably, as usual) Donald Trump schmooze the hell out of British Prime Minister Theresa May while almost in the same breath recommending someone else for her job — right in front of her.

The highest level of special.

Am I the only one who noted the crowd of protesters in London was even larger than Trump’s inauguration? I doubt it. Poor Donald. He took a different route around the city in order to dodge the assembly, saying he didn’t feel welcome in that part of London.

A higher level of special.

He doesn’t like it when people don’t say “nice things,” to use his words. Too bad no one writes about THAT he wailed, regurgitating his “fake news” accusations, even leveling them at particular members of the media gathered at the press conference.

“I said very good things about Theresa May,” Donald said. “I don’t think they put it in, but that’s all right. I said to Theresa May I wanted to apologize, but she said ‘Don’t worry, it’s only the press.’ ”

I have to wonder if Theresa May really said that at all, much less in Trump’s implication of a “Go get ’em Donald, you’re the best,” kind of pep talk. I doubt it.

Not only did the president once again attempt to deflect attention from himself when it wasn’t to his liking, he threw someone under the bus in the process. Our oaf-in-chief cannot stand alone in the midst of criticism.

He’s always telling us what “people are always saying: “I just ran into a guy down the hall, and he said, ‘You’re doing a great job Mr. President,’ ” or similar ramblings. We’ve seen, or rather, we’ve heard about his imaginary friends.

Highest level of special.

Then later, when he was supposedly on his best behavior with the queen, he still broke protocol by walking in front of her and ignoring her. One wonders if Trump is/was ever labeled, “Runs with Scissors.”

The highest level of special?