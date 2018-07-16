Herr Trump’s Koncentration Kamps for Kids (patent pending)

I don’t usually cry over breakfast. But reading The New York Times account of life inside one of Trump’s jails for migrant children nearly made me spill coffee and tears all over my iPad.

My tears gave way to rage that anyone would treat children this way, and sorrow that my own country is doing it in the alleged name of keeping us safe from brown kids who speak Spanish.

If you haven’t read the story yet, here it is. I’ll wait:

If you don’t want to take the time to read it, or don’t have the stomach for it, here’s the condensed version: Children who have been taken from their parents are being forced to scrub toilets. They are forbidden to hug their own siblings. They are warned that if they cry, things might not go so well for them. One boy recalls having to watch out for a staff member “who was not a good guy,” and seeing a “doctor” administer injections to another child who was either having seizures or acting out.

Not since the Third Reich have children been systematically treated like this by a government entity. I’m sure the “doctors” and “staff members” were rigorously vetted to see just how sadistic they could be toward crying, lonely little kids.

I know I’m probably wasting my time writing this. Anyone who agrees with me is already outraged. Anyone who thinks these kids deserve such treatment because their parents committed the sin of trying to enter the United States is not going to listen.

Nor are they going to read anything from The New York Times. Safely ensconced in their recliners, domestic beer in one hand and American flag in the other, some smug Americans will watch Fox News and be assured that all is safe in the world while Herr Trump is in charge.

Where are the Democrats? Where are the decent Republicans — surely there must be one or two still left? Where are the churches? I go to Mass every week, in a church newly merged with a Spanish-speaking congregation, and I have yet to hear a single word from the pulpit about how sinful this is.

The people of England turned out in droves to protest Trump’s presence in their country. Why aren’t we?

Maybe we’re worn down, or maybe too many of us are okay with this. Maybe we’re fine with concentration camps where children are being trained to be domestic servants for the Trumps and their ilk, who’ve certainly never scrubbed a toilet in their lives.

I’m not okay. And if you are, you can go to hell.