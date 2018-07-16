None dare call it treason

July 16, 2018, a day that will live in infamy.

On this day in history, an alleged president of the United States, a man who swore on two Bibles to uphold the Constitution and protect this country’s laws, sided with the dictator of a country that has historically been an enemy.

The man, whose name I cannot bring myself to utter, met with his secret lover and money launderer Vladimir Putin — a KGB-trained agent whose enemies have a convenient habit of dying in unusual ways -– and took Putin’s word for it that Russia had not rigged the 2016 presidential election.

Took Putin’s word against that of the FBI and his own U.S. Justice Department. Took Putin’s side and denounced Special Counsel Robert Mueller just days after Mueller indicted 12 officials from Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency for cyberattacks against the Democratic Party and its nominee, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

With Putin at his side, the alleged U.S. leader called the Mueller probe “a disaster for our country.”

Which country, comrade? The one whose election you managed to steal despite losing the popular vote, or the one that loaned your businesses busloads of money when no bank would?

It seems payment has come due. Mephistopheles has returned and Faust has no soul left to give him, so he’s giving up his country instead.

If you’re not angry, pissed off, terrified, ready to strangle the next person who claims that Hillary would have been worse, then you’re not an American at all, and you’re as treasonous as your alleged leader.

Yes, it is treason, and this traitor is making the most of it. If our feckless Congress fails to act, we must do everything possible to hold them to account. Turn the whole lot of them out of office and elect some honest people who really love our country.

Then make sure they impeach this traitor.