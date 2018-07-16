Trump’s outrages come so fast we can’t keep up

Editor’s note: Stay tuned to The Shinbone Star for more coverage of President Donald Trump’s treason with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. We wanted to get this out of the way first, but trust us, more on Trump-Putin is coming.

One of the most infuriating things about this president is that he doesn’t give you a chance to savor your fury over one outrage before he’s gut-punching you with the next, and the overall effect is that it leaves us feeling defeated and worn out.

You probably didn’t notice, but we went silent last Friday, not for lack of news but because we were all so weary that even though we were as gobsmacked as anyone over the president’s insults to our NATO allies, FBI agent Peter Strzok’s treatment on Capitol Hill, and every other Trump-related outrage, nobody wrote anything.

Covering Trump is an impossible assignment, especially for a skinflint operation like The Shinbone Star, where staff members haven’t had a raise in more than a year. As one of the managers, it’s hard for me to keep beating the drum and cracking the whip when I can see that the galley slaves have rowed so hard that their hands are bleeding.

But crack the whip I did on Saturday with this private message to the staff:

“Not our finest hour yesterday, taking a day off while Trump was mucking it up in the UK and Hot Rod Rosenstein was blasting out new indictments against Russian agents who helped rig the election in Trump’s favor. Yes, I know a lot of us are tired and busy with other things, but it wasn’t a great time for us to go silent, and believe me, I’m castigating myself also.”

That peek behind the curtain highlights a problem even for news organizations with far deeper pockets than ours (though for honesty’s sake I should tell you that our pockets are so damned shallow that I’ve started sewing the flaps shut.) We simply can’t cover everything — no news organization can — but we have to choose what we write about and accept that sometimes we’re going to be late to the dance.

As news consumers, I hope you’re spending a bit of your coin somewhere. Journalism has never been more important, and I’m putting you on notice that if The Shinbone Star is your only source for news and information, well, you’re getting what you pay for.

Yes, we’re often late, and that’s why even though the president moved on to Finland where he met his bestie, Vladimir Putin and basically committed treason at a press conference afterward, I’m still dealing with the outrage I felt after seeing Donald Trump’s fat orange ass parked in Sir Winston Churchill’s favorite chair. I feel unable to fully process Putin until I first deal with this.

When Trump visited the United Kingdom, maybe you were angered when he didn’t bow to the Queen, or because he walked in front of her while inspecting the troops. But what really turned my crank was the smug look on his face when he presumed himself equal to Churchill, one of Britain’s greatest heroes and a true champion of freedom.

If Trump respects Churchill that’s all well and good; Churchill deserves all the respect anyone can muster. But Trump loves only the idea of Churchill, not his ideals. He likes the fact that Churchill is revered, but reverence is something Trump will never have.

It was Churchill who led his nation through its darkest hours, fighting Nazi Germany long before the United States ever entered the fray. Trump, by contrast, leads his nation toward destruction while calling Nazis “good people” and appointing them to key positions in the West Wing.

For Trump to cast himself in Churchill’s position is more than disrespect, it is sacrilege.

We can’t cover everything here at The Shinbone Star, and what we do cover is sometimes late. But they say an apology is better late than never.

So to our friends in the United Kingdom I first say thank you for your fantastic protests last week that gladdened our hearts. Please know that here in the Colonies, there still live people of conscience, and we are most humbly sorry for the stain Donald left in Winston’s chair.