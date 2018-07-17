U.S. Code: Trump Is Guilty of Treason

For the record:

18 U.S. Code § 2381 — Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

U.S. House members need to stop talking about being disappointed with Donald J. Trump’s performance yesterday with his Russian handler Vladimir Putin and create without hesitation an impeachment panel to review the evidence of treason the current occupant of the White House has engaged in against our country.

Enough with Trump’s anti-American actions — in words and deeds — that endorse Russia’s attack on our democracy/republic as outlined by our national security agencies and supported by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee. His actions, particularly trusting the empty promises of an ex-KGB agent turned authoritarian dictator of a sworn enemy of our country, over the findings of our national intelligence and law enforcement agencies is a clear act of treason as defined in the U.S. code cited above.

There is no walking back Trump’s constant chants of “witch hunt” when referencing the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. There is no walking back Putin’s statement yesterday that of course he preferred Trump as president over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential campaign season.

Instead of protecting and defending our democratic election process against a massive cyberattack by Russia, putting Putin on notice that he as the chief executive of our government will not tolerate further intrusions into our body politic, Trump endorsed the Russian leader’s denial of any involvement in election chicanery.

This is warfare any way anyone looks at it. Modern day warfare conducted by geeks and trolls of the lowest order aimed at disrupting governments around the world. It’s conducted through postings on various social media sites and through a wide variety of apps sophisticated enough to avoid the average computer user’s tech skill level.

That the Russian political campaign attack benefitted Trump is simply a side story to the main theme: destroy America. That’s Putin’s goal and his accomplice in this effort is the person he and his cyber forces worked countless hours to get elected president nearly two years ago.

Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office yesterday. He failed to defend our country. He chose Russia over America.

Congress: Find the courage now to call the ball and create an impeachment panel of House members to start taking testimony to review Trump’s treasonous actions. Save our country from a person who cares for nothing but saving his struggling business empire and repaying his debt to his Russian handlers.