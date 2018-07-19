The Young and Beautiful: Treason edition

It’s been a while since we checked in on Ivy and Jerry, who chucked the good life in Manhattan — along with Jerry’s job as CEO of his family business — to join Ivy’s dad in draining the swamp. Today, our Young and Beautiful couple are dealing with the fallout of Dear Old Dad’s lovefest with a ruthless foreign leader and wondering what their next move should be.

Ivy: I told Daddy he should have taken me on his world tour. I should have had tea with the queen instead of Lady Melania. I should have gone shopping at Harrod’s. I should have been with him when he met Putin. Now look what’s happened.

Jerry: Now, now, my pouting princess. Sometimes men have to conduct business in private, without any distractions, if you know what I mean.

Ivy: But if I had been there, I would have stopped Daddy from insulting our allies, walking in front of the queen, and committing treason on national television.

Jerry: Don’t use the T-word in front of the children or the servants, dear. You’ll upset them.

Ivy: You are right. Let us go into the Scott Pruitt Soundproof Room and discuss this further.

Inside the Scott Pruitt Soundproof Room:

Jerry: I’ve been thinking we may have to leave this swamp soon, but I’ve made arrangements for us to move to another swamp. The Jersey Shore!

Ivy: New Jersey?

Jerry: Yes, my blonde bombshell, my family has vast holdings there. We could move to the luxury apartments we’re building at a shopping mall on a traffic circle in Eatontown, or we could manage the new hotel my family is building in Long Branch.

Ivy: The one the Trump Organization just decided not to run? *

Jerry: The very same. Now what say you?

Ivy: I could sell my line of clothing and Daddy’s steaks and wines in the hotel lobby! But . . . but . . . what if the Republicans in Congress find the courage to impeach Daddy? What if he goes to prison?

Jerry: My Daddy can give him plenty of tips on how to handle prison. He’s been there, done that, and now he’s heading the family business again!

Ivy: If your Daddy can do it, my Daddy can! He can do anything and get away with it. In another six months, no one will care about the T-word. Anyway, Daddy didn’t mean what he said. He meant the N’T word.

Jerry: That’s the spirit! Now let’s listen to some Springsteen. Just in case.

(*Note to readers, I swear this is all true. The Kushner Companies recently received local approvals to expand the Monmouth Mall, at the crossroads of two busy state highways, to include apartments that would rent around $3,000 a month. Meanwhile, the Kushner clan also owns a huge swath of oceanfront property in Long Branch and is building and buying properties to add to its mixed-use Pier Village development. The Trump Organization was originally slated to run a new hotel there but dropped out after a watchdog organization raised concerns about conflict of interest, according to The New York Times.)