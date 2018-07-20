The tale of the tape

Lordy, there are tapes!

Maybe not the tapes that fired FBI director James Comey hoped for in his appeal to the Almighty. But maybe the tapes that Trump fixer Michael Cohen secretly recorded are the answer to some of our prayers.

As you may recall, the FBI raided Cohen’s office back in April and seized some materials — including, as we learned today, a tape of Cohen and Trump discussing a payoff to Karen McDougal, a Playboy model with whom 45 allegedly had a yearlong affair that started shortly after the birth of the youngest Trump child, Barron.

The National Enquirer, which supported Trump, paid McDougal $150,000 for her story, but never printed it, thus keeping it from the public.

Cohen’s surreptitious recording was made just two months before the 2016 election that installed Putin’s Puppet in the White House. Trump consigliere Rudy Giuliani confirmed to The New York Times that 45 and Cohen did discuss payments to McDougal on the recording.

According to the Times, which broke the story, Giuliani at first said Cohen and Trump were discussing a payoff to McDougal that was separate from the Enquirer payment.

Giuliani later said they were discussing reimbursing the Enquirer for its payment.

And now for my favorite part of this latest revelation:

Giuliani said the payment was never made, but that Trump had told Cohen that if he did make a payment regarding McDougal, it should be by check, so it could be documented. Documented for what is another question. One wonders whose account that check would have been drawn from.

Either way, according to Giuliani, the tape is exculpatory. According to his logic, Trump was just finding out about this payment for the first time, so he couldn’t possibly have had anything to do with buying McDougal’s silence.

So, it goes like this:

Trump didn’t know. But if he did know, he didn’t pay. But if he were to pay, he would have had his lawyer write a check instead of paying in cash.

Right. Forgive my Jersey skepticism.

I can’t help thinking of another Republican president who got tripped up by his own words on tape.

Richard Nixon, in a meeting taped in the Oval Office on March 21, 1973, told then-White House Counsel John Dean that he had no choice but to come up with a $120,000 blackmail payment demanded by one of the Watergate burglars, Woodward and Bernstein reported a year later in The Washington Post.

A transcript of that meeting showed Nixon repeatedly discussing different ways of coming up with money for blackmail payments that would not be tied to the White House.

Watergate snowballed from what Nixon’s press secretary, Ron Ziegler, at first dismissed as a “third-rate burglary” into a major scandal that crippled the presidency.

Eventually, under the threat of impeachment and probable removal, Nixon became the only president thus far to resign.

August 8 will mark the 44th anniversary of Nixon’s departure. How fitting it would be if Trump marks the anniversary by following in Nixon’s footsteps. It might be the most presidential thing he ever does.