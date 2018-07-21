Report from the Field: Inside a MAGA rally

One of my first Shinbone Star posts was an account of driving past a pro-Trump rally in my New Jersey suburb and giving the digital salute to the throng of deplorables who were gathered at a busy intersection outside a shopping center. Today, they and I returned to the scene of the crime.

Today’s rally was announced via social media earlier this week. By parking in the lot where the group gathered, I was able to observe without being suspected. Later, when things heated up, I moved to a spot where I could watch unseen.

My nondescript car provided ideal cover as I sat and messaged my Shinbone Star colleagues. This comes from my contemporaneous messages:

1:50 p.m. I’ve been sitting here for five minutes and no action, just a few other cars in this part of the lot. I can see about a half dozen of them are occupied by white men with white hair. Most of the cars are fairly nondescript sedans or SUVs. The one vehicle that stands out is a big red pickup, with someone standing alongside it who appears to be one of the organizers.

1:55. I thought this rally was supposed to start at 1. I later learned the stating time was 2 p.m., but it’s odd that no one else has entered the parking lot. The organizer, who’s wearing a blue open shirt over a Trump 2016 T-shirt and the requisite cap, is walking around, looking perplexed. He just walked in front of my parked car, so I took a picture without him or the guy parked closest to me noticing.

2:10. A ridiculous looking 4×4, white with camouflage-patterned bumpers, pulls into the lot and backs in alongside some of the other cars. Now things are getting started. A guy gets out with a bullhorn in his hand. Meanwhile, the organizer goes to his truck and brings out a huge Marine Corps flag that he hands to someone else. Now the organizer is going around to the other occupied cars, presumably to tell them it’s on. I drive away before he can reach me. He seems confused by this.

2:15. I’m in another part of the lot where I can see what’s happening, but they can’t see me. Bullhorn and Marine flag have walked up to the intersection, where there’s a traffic light. Some drivers are honking, presumably because they like the Marines.

2:20. The second organizer brings out a huge American flag. Like moths to a flame, more people pull into the lot and join the rally. I see a man with a small American flag and a crude cardboard sign that says TRUMP. Another guy standing out by the highway has a sign that says HONK FOR TRUMP. I don’t hear much honking, but I hear one guy yell, “I’m with you, bruthah.” Storm clouds are gathering overhead, and it’s starting to drizzle.

2:25. Maybe a dozen people have gathered, including one or two women. Everyone is white and appears middle aged or older, unlike past rallies, which attracted bigger crowds that included some high school kids and even a person of color or two.

Bullhorn man is doing a greatest hits medley:

Uninformed Democratic voters want to divide this country.

He says they’re going to gerrymander your town and take your vote away.

He says that anyone who tries to change our demographics is a racist.

He says Hillary Clinton’s foundation took millions in foreign money.

He says something about New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Someone from the highway yells something back that I don’t catch.

I decide to head for home, so I pull out of my space and yell “Bababooey” as I drive by, just because I always wanted to. One of the women at the curb turns to look.

I circle the lot. A photographer is returning to a News 12 van. I yell “Traitors!” as I drive out of the lot, and half an hour later I’m home.

Next time, I’ll wear red, white and blue, bring a flag and join them. Long live the resistance!