Trumplandia: July 14 — 21, 2018

Gallup Poll: 43% — up from 41% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% — down from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

Joint Press Conference from Helsinki, Finland: https://t.co/fadLMDuGiY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Putin’s Poodle

The week of our Trump — July 14, 2018: On this episode of: “Sucking Up to Dictators!” President Donald J. Trump graduated from his warm-up acts in China, the Philippines and North Korea by travelling all the way to Finland to serve as Fluffer-in-Chief for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fresh off one of the most embarrassing performances by a U.S. president during a

NATO conference, our returning champion stood slack-jawed and drooling in the presence of Putin, who with a smirk and glance got his puppet to abdicate everything American during the July 16 “summit.”

The meeting marked the end of a nearly two-week European jaunt for Trump, who fled the United Kingdom after disrespecting its prime minister by stating that she ignored his advice on instituting Brexit.

In Finland, The Donald hailed his visit with the Russian president who led an attack on the 2016 presidential election as the “easy part of the trip.” Trump could barely wait to meet up with his Russian boy toy in Helsinki.

The bizarre meeting began with a two-hour secret rendezvous between the love birds and ended with a 45-minute public display of affection that Trump and Benedict Arnold could love.

Smiling and speaking from behind matching lecterns, Trump openly agreed with Putin, who repeated claims that Russia did not hack the presidential campaign despite reams of intelligence stating otherwise. Defiantly standing against America in front of his man, it was not lost on anyone but Donnie Dimwit, that publicly siding with Russia over our nation’s intelligence agencies was nothing short of treason.

His admissions and placations to the Russian leader confounded everyone in the room and leaders on both sides of the aisle. The president would spend the rest of the week explaining and un-explaining why in a choice between U.S. intelligence and the lies of an autocrat, he again chose Putin.

Trump’s stunningly traitorous display was the highlight of a week that also featured a spin-cycle of lies denying the actions of the president by the administration, a taped disclosure about alleged hush money payoffs by the former president elect and the arrest of a Russian spy who allegedly was offering sex for the attention of the National Rifle Association and members of the Republican Party.

Nonetheless, when Treasonous Trump returned to America, he hailed the unpatriotic kowtowing as a “success” and defied anyone to disagree.

Even Republican members of Congress questioned the meeting and wondered aloud why Trump did not confront Putin for the world to see. The entire summit appeared to back Putin and undermine U.S. interests and at press time no one knew exactly what happened for two hours at the special, secret meeting between the two leaders.

Former CIA Director John Brennan called the meeting an act of treason.

An angry Trump lashed out at Brennan as “a low life” and later described him as a “bad and dangerous person,” but was Brennan wrong?

Treason is defined as:

The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family.

No one knows why Trump never bothered to publicly confront Putin about the reports of meddling in the 2016 election and when asked directly why he had not done so, he began publicly questioning the unknown. He wanted to know why American agencies did not capture the servers from the Democratic National Committee and now infamously restated that Putin denied interfering in the election and then said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would have.

He then referenced the 12-hackers who were indicted under Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but only to float the absurd idea that Putin had set forth regarding bringing Mueller’s team to Russia to interrogate them in the country that instructed them to hack in the first place.

As part of the same request from Putin, the White House said the president was also considering another outrageous Putin request that would allow Russia to interrogate U.S. diplomats and citizens on U.S. soil. The request was lambasted by members of Congress and former White House officials and was later dismissed by Trump, who initially said it was something his team would consider.

Trump’s defiant tune against the country on Monday changed on Tuesday when he was out of Putin’s orbit and back home.

He held a 3 p.m. press conference on July 17 and claimed to have misspoken when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be (Russia)” that was responsible for hacking the 2016 presidential election. Trump blamed his Helsinki statement on the English language and the use of a “double negative.” Cross-armed and pouting, the POTUS said he simply forgot the “n’t,” when using the word “would” and that he meant to say was “Why wouldn’t Russia be responsible.”

The rare backtrack made matters even more bizarre, until Wednesday came along and Trump denied that Russia continues to attempt cyberattacks against America, defying evidence to the contrary provided by U.S. intelligence. Again appearing to back the Russian position, Trump said “no” when asked by ABC News’ Cecilia Vega whether he believed the Communist nation was currently attempting to attack the U.S. in cyber space.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said Trump said “no” but was not answering the question posed, but was instead shooing reporters out of the room. Lyin’ Sarah said the dismissal was evident even though the president continued to make statements to reporters after he said “no” to Vega.

Trump spent the rest of the week stating his support for the U.S. Intelligence agencies and began pontificating on how he really handed Putin his lunch during the special, secret meeting.

Only attended by the two leaders and their interpreters, the two-hour secret caucus allegedly produced new military agreements in Syria, nuclear proliferation, North Korea, and more.

By week’s end, Trump proclaimed, the first meeting with Putin was so wonderful, he hopes to invite him to Washington for another round.

In the end, all roads again lead to Moscow, and most of us still “can’t see how it wouldn’t be Russia.”

Ball-Less Congress

Following Trump’s Treason-fest with Putin, Congress attempted to snap into action.

Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D- NY) and Republican Sens. Jeff Flake (R- Ariz.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) suggested the American translator from Trump’s secret meeting with Putin share her notes or be required to give a report to Congress.

Schumer said such a disclosure was necessary because the American people need more information on what Trump promised Putin and Russia during the closed-door meeting.

“Does anyone believe he was tougher on Putin in secret?” Schumer asked in CNN. “You can’t assume anything but that as weak as he was in public before President Putin, he was even worse in private. Why else did he not want anyone in the room?”

On July 19 in a rare move, the Senate unanimously approved a resolution warning Trump to not let the Russian government question diplomats and other American officials, including former Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul, an open foe of Putin’s.

The non-binding resolution states the U.S. should refuse to make available any current or former diplomat, civil servant, political appointee, law enforcement official or member of the Armed Forces of the United States for questioning by the government of Vladimir Putin.

Other measures were not met with similar glee.

Flake’s and Christopher Coons’ (D-Del.) measure, which would have reaffirmed Senate support for the intelligence community findings on Russia’s cyberattacks was blocked by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Cornyn dismissed the measure as being without teeth and deemed it largely symbolic and unnecessary. He said the Senate should consider more sanctions against Russia.

Another resolution, this time from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was also blocked. The Sanders measure would have demanded Trump sit down with Mueller as part of his probe.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted down a request to subpoena testimony from the State Department translator who accompanied Trump in the secret, closed door meeting with Putin. The motion, offered by Rep. Adam Schiff (D- Ca.), the ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, would have required her to testify in a closed session.

Viva Les Resistance

While the White House spun the president’s treasonous display in Helsinki, those who have been fighting the Orange Menace since in inauguration dug in and hit back.

Hours after Trump’s questionable statements, former Republican governor and Hollywood great Arnold Schwarzenegger called Trump out for his performance in Finland.

“The Terminator” star trolled the president in a video posted to Twitter.

“President Trump, I saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing,” he said in the video. “I mean you stood there like a little wet noodle — like a little fan boy.”

He went on to say he was waiting for Trump to ask Putin for an autograph, but at least expected him to ask a question about Russia’s meddling in the election. Schwarzenegger said Trump “sold out our intelligence community, our justice system and our country.”

The two traded barbs in the past after Schwarzenegger took over the “Celebrity Apprentice” franchise in 2017 during Trump’s presidential run.

Former Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines is credited with beginning the protest with a tweet referencing when he thought the Trumps might return to Washington, and suggested that people assemble outside to protest.

He and fellow #OccupyLafayettePark organizer and Clinton political adviser Adam Parkhomenko joined with at least one other organization, Public Citizen, to pull together three nights of protests outside the White House.

On July 18 a crowd-funded mariachi band joined the protest by playing music into the night. The band began playing at 9:30 p.m. in front of the White House and was live-streamed on Periscope by Parkhomenko.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, a longtime critic of the Trump presidency, continued the drumbeat of resistance with brilliant routine after brilliant routine.

Colbert and a range of late night comedians including Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers have been mainstays in making fun the president.

For his part, Trump has been a constant critic of both the “fake news” media, which he has described as a true enemy of the people, and comedians who have made him a punchline for their jokes.

Late last month, former “Howard Stern Show” cohort Stuttering John Melendez allegedly received a visit from Secret Service agents for placing a prank telephone call to Trump while aboard Air Force One.

Melendez said he posed as New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and was able to speak to the president’s screeners on June 26 as he recorded his podcast. Melendez, who claims to have been friendly with Trump through the “Howard Stern Show,” said he received a call back from Air Force One and the president. The comedian said he spoke to Trump about his Supreme Court pick while posing as Menendez.

He claims later that week he was visited by members of the Secret Service. Melendez said he has since consulted with Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti. The comedian said he was assured he was in no danger and is covered under the First Amendment.