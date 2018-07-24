Donnie backed Putin while taking aim at democracy from Helsinki

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” — Donald Trump January 23, 2016

On July 16, in Helsinki, Finland, Donald J. Trump took direct aim at our democracy, when he repeatedly defended Vladimir Putin’s attempted assassination of our voting process in the 2016 presidential election.

All of this to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton because Trump was seen as being more amenable to removing sanctions against Russia put in place by Barack Obama before he left office.

“They (America’s intelligence agencies) said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said while standing next to the Russian president. “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be. So, I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

One word in his sentence, “I don’t see any reason why it ‘would’ be, set off a firestorm the likes of which Trump had never before seen. When he said he couldn’t see why Putin would interfere, the room and the world were aghast.

When questioned about the statement several times, Trump continued to defend the leader of one of our nation’s most hostile, avowed enemies, to interfere with our elections.

His statements that day were heard by many Americans and our allies with incredulity. “Traitor” and “traitorous” were instant reactions from patriotic Americans — unless you were a Trumplican and one of faux-golden haired Donald Drumpf’s worshippers.

Admittedly, what he said, according to our Constitution, doesn’t technically qualify as treason. The Constitution stipulates that the United States must be at war with the country that is embraced. The Founding Fathers were correctly cautious.

Nevertheless, a majority of voting Americans polled — 55 percent other than Republicans — feel that Psychotic Trump is indeed culpable.

A Washington Post-ABC poll conducted July 18-20 found that overall, only 33 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of his meeting with Putin while 50 percent disapprove. A sizable 18 percent say they have no opinion.

For Republicans, 69 percent approve of what Trump said.

Lame-duck House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded more sanctions.

Ryan even went so far as to say:

“Vladimir Putin does not share our interests; Vladimir Putin does not share our values. … [Russia] did interfere in our elections. Let me be really clear. There should be no doubt about that. It’s also clear that it did not have a material effect on our elections.”

Ryan’s last sentence is, in “Trump-eese,” a double negative. He admits there was interference, but — it didn’t matter?

Paul, all the facts aren’t in from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, so what you said is just wishful thinking.

McConnell told reporters the following Tuesday, “We may take up legislation related to this,” adding. “In the meantime, I think the Russians need to know there’s a lot of us who fully understand what happened in 2016, and it really better not happen again in 2018.”

“It really better not happen again,” Mitch? Mighty bold words from a turtle-necked, prune-faced leader of the Senate, by Godfrey!

Pootie, a former Russian KGB officer and murderer must be quaking — with laughter!

Back-stroking from his disastrous standup with Putin, Psycho Don tried to blame his shit-storm on a word gaffe.

He made up another ridiculous lie, claiming that he actually meant to say that he saw no reason why the interference “would NOT” have been from Russia. Inevitably, he added, “It could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

Then, of course, he had to go on and blame Obama and “Hillary’s server and missing e-mails.”

After returning home, a mentally exhausted Donald had to go to his private golf estate in New Jersey for the weekend to unwind and add another million dollars or so to his trillions of growing national debt.

Following a relaxing Sunday of golfing, an unwound Psycho Don, using his usual venue, deflected matters and threatened Iran in an all capital letters twit:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Rouhani had remarked earlier in the day that, “America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

In Tehran, a headline on a local newspaper quoted Rouhani as saying: “Mr. Trump, do not play with the lion’s tail.”

Onlookers point to the numerous times Psychotic Donald has used this threat, either in person or as a tweet, and actually followed through — ZERO.

They see, as does the world, that America’s Oval Office Occupant is trying again to deflect from some f**kup — in this case his own.