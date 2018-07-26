Articles of impeachment just more partisan nonsense

News flash! Articles of impeachment have finally been filed in the House of Representatives!

No, no, not against our traitorous president, but against the Department of Justice official charged with overseeing Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Eleven House Republicans made the first official push against Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation by going after his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Led by Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) with nine other co-sponsors, the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus members introduced the five articles after a meeting with DOJ officials concerning their request to produce documents.

Meadows said he and other members of Congress have been asking Rosenstein for documents pertinent to Mueller’s probe for the last nine months and have not received all that they requested.

Meadows and Jordan appeared on “The Ingraham Angle,” a Fox News program, Wednesday night. Jordan said he was tired of Rosenstein and the Department of Justice giving the House Judiciary Oversight and Government Reform committees the “middle finger” by ignoring subpoenas and other requests for documents pertaining to the investigation.

Although the measure only has 11 sponsors, Meadows said the articles were introduced a “non-privileged motion” and would be referred to the Judiciary Committee for further consideration.

The move has been criticized by Democrats as “partisan nonsense” and “an attempt to delegitimize” the probe.

Rosenstein became a central member of the investigation into the Russian cyberattack against the United States since an investigation of possible ties to President Donald J. Trump emerged in February 2017.

Trump later fired FBI Director James Comey, which led to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from the investigation. His deputy, Rosenstein, then took over the investigation, and he later appointed former Robert Mueller as special counsel.

Although House members have urged Rosenstein to provide documents about the probe, recent releases by DOJ have seemed to validate its legitimacy.

Not Your Daddy’s ‘Saturday Night Massacre’

The impeachment move is almost unprecedented, with some saying Rosenstein is the first member of the administration other than a president to be threatened with it since 1876.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by Congress for lying about an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

During the more than two-year investigation into President Richard Nixon and his ties to a break-in at the Democratic Committee headquarters at the Watergate hotel in 1973, the president ordered his attorney general, Elliott Richardson, to fire Archibald Cox who was then special prosecutor.

Both Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus refused to end the probe and resigned. Justice Department Solicitor General Robert Bork then fired Cox. A new special counsel was hired days later, but Nixon resigned during the summer of the next year.

The fact that only 11 House Republicans signed onto the articles of impeachment against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein speaks volumes. I don't believe this will ever get a vote. https://t.co/GsMPzdA1x4 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2018

Meadows and Jordan said the status of Rosenstein’s impeachment depends on how the document is labeled. They said if the document is labeled a “privileged motion,” then the question of his removal would have to be moved to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote within two days.

As of press time, the impeachment articles had not been signed by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va) or Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). If Rosenstein were impeached, the move would give Trump cover to appoint a new deputy attorney general who might then be open to firing Mueller.