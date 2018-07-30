Blah, blah The Wall. Blah blah Shutdown. . . . Just do it, Dotard Don!

On Sunday, Delusional Dotard Donald Trump twitted:

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” Trump tweeted. “Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”

To DDDT I would say, “Just f**king DO IT!”

I, for one, am fed up with your wimpy, damned threats. Either crap or get off the pot. Your bluster is spittle into the wind.

Even members of your own Trumplican Party are thumbing their noses at you.

Twice you’ve tried this ploy and twice Democrats have walked away — and twice you caved and signed extensions.

With a Sept. 30 government funding deadline, and midterm elections less than 100 day’s away, please, JUST F**KING DO IT!

Forty of your party have decided to retire rather than have to face a possibly fatal negative backlash vote for having supported you.

Mexico has given you the universal middle finger every time you’ve bragged that they will pay for your f’n Wall.

Your own Trumplican Party has flipped you off.

In May, you suggested “closing up the country for a while” if you did not get your wall. “They don’t want the wall,” you said. “But we’re going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while,” you bragged.

After your last capitulation in March, you declared, “I said to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again.” Talk, talk, talk.

DDDT, get ready to uncap your magic marker.