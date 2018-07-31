Written by Staff WriterJuly 31, 2018July 31, 2018 She taught us how to keep fighting. How can we keep fighting now? Advertisements Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “She taught us how to keep fighting. How can we keep fighting now?” When I first met you folks, it was Gaynell who jumped out at me. I’m not sure if it was one of her pieces I read first, but when I finally had the honor of reading her, I fell in love with her style. I told her so, however, her name was so unique I wasn’t sure if she was a guy or a girl. I’m pretty sure I had just made her a guy. That changed when she thanked me for my compliment and said “thanks, honey.” It was then, in this impersonal cyber universe, that I made a new friend. She was always there for us and as Glenn and myself tried to contact her we were perplexed that there wasn’t a smart assed comment from her. In the end, we’re only left with memories. So I urge you all to remember the good ones. A Google search seems to indicate her birthday was Aug. 2 – if that’s true I still am not sure why I always fall for Leo’s. Cheers Gaynell – our Bluebird of happiness – I barely knew ye! LikeLiked by 4 people Reply How can we NOT keep fighting? LikeLiked by 3 people Reply Although I worked with Gaynell Terrell at The Houston Post, I never had the chance to work directly with her, and didn’t really get to know her until she accepted an invitation to join us here at The Shinbone Star. She was a pro’s pro, a consummate professional who could churn out a story in her sleep and it would read better than something I labored hours to produce. She always told me, “I need an editor,” but shit, she didn’t, not really, her only flaw being a disturbing tendency to misspell “Barak” as in Barack Obama. I told her about it once, and she never let me forget that I’d found her wanting. She loved her country so much, and despised what was happening to it. She never got tired of using her talents for free if it would help to end the poisonous Trump administration. As the founder of The Shinbone Star, my first inclination is to throw in the towel now that we’ve lost such a strong voice and supporter of our cause. But she wouldn’t want that. In her last private message to me dated July 17, Gaynell wrote: “I stayed silent today, so others would speak.” And so that’s what we’ll do. For her. LikeLiked by 5 people Reply Glenn’s tribute is beautiful. This is a huge and shocking loss. Thank you, Gaynell, for everything. Rest In Peace. LikeLiked by 3 people Reply Gaynell Terrell and I worked together at The Houston Post, but I never really knew her until we started working together at The Shinbone Star. She was a force of nature, a passionate and prolific writer, and a role model for journalists everywhere. We never actually met in person, but it was my hope that we would. We exchanged dozens of text messages over the past year, sharing stories about the good old newspaper days, recovering from surgery, job hunting, divorce, and taking care of aging relatives. She moved from Montana to Colorado to take care of her sister, who was dying from pancreatic cancer. She then moved to Louisiana to assist her aging father and uncle. She spoke lovingly of Montana and her wish to return there. This is our last text message exchange on June 10: Gaynell: “I’ll give you an invite when I get back to Montana. Bozeman is a great college town.” Robin: “Cool!” I had always wanted to meet Gaynell in person, the voice behind the fiery anti-Trump blog posts. I guess I’ll just have to re-read her stories through my tears. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) w Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
When I first met you folks, it was Gaynell who jumped out at me. I’m not sure if it was one of her pieces I read first, but when I finally had the honor of reading her, I fell in love with her style. I told her so, however, her name was so unique I wasn’t sure if she was a guy or a girl. I’m pretty sure I had just made her a guy. That changed when she thanked me for my compliment and said “thanks, honey.” It was then, in this impersonal cyber universe, that I made a new friend. She was always there for us and as Glenn and myself tried to contact her we were perplexed that there wasn’t a smart assed comment from her. In the end, we’re only left with memories. So I urge you all to remember the good ones. A Google search seems to indicate her birthday was Aug. 2 – if that’s true I still am not sure why I always fall for Leo’s. Cheers Gaynell – our Bluebird of happiness – I barely knew ye!
How can we NOT keep fighting?
Although I worked with Gaynell Terrell at The Houston Post, I never had the chance to work directly with her, and didn’t really get to know her until she accepted an invitation to join us here at The Shinbone Star. She was a pro’s pro, a consummate professional who could churn out a story in her sleep and it would read better than something I labored hours to produce. She always told me, “I need an editor,” but shit, she didn’t, not really, her only flaw being a disturbing tendency to misspell “Barak” as in Barack Obama. I told her about it once, and she never let me forget that I’d found her wanting. She loved her country so much, and despised what was happening to it. She never got tired of using her talents for free if it would help to end the poisonous Trump administration. As the founder of The Shinbone Star, my first inclination is to throw in the towel now that we’ve lost such a strong voice and supporter of our cause. But she wouldn’t want that. In her last private message to me dated July 17, Gaynell wrote:
“I stayed silent today, so others would speak.”
And so that’s what we’ll do. For her.
Glenn’s tribute is beautiful. This is a huge and shocking loss. Thank you, Gaynell, for everything. Rest In Peace.
Gaynell Terrell and I worked together at The Houston Post, but I never really knew her until we started working together at The Shinbone Star. She was a force of nature, a passionate and prolific writer, and a role model for journalists everywhere.
We never actually met in person, but it was my hope that we would. We exchanged dozens of text messages over the past year, sharing stories about the good old newspaper days, recovering from surgery, job hunting, divorce, and taking care of aging relatives.
She moved from Montana to Colorado to take care of her sister, who was dying from pancreatic cancer. She then moved to Louisiana to assist her aging father and uncle. She spoke lovingly of Montana and her wish to return there. This is our last text message exchange on June 10:
Gaynell: “I’ll give you an invite when I get back to Montana. Bozeman is a great college town.”
Robin: “Cool!”
I had always wanted to meet Gaynell in person, the voice behind the fiery anti-Trump blog posts. I guess I’ll just have to re-read her stories through my tears.
