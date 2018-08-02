CNN’s Jim Acosta Labels White House Attacks on journalists ‘UnAmerican’ and ‘Shameful’

CNN’s Jim Acosta put it all on the line today: He’s tired of Donald J. Trump and his spinmistress Sarah Huckabee Sanders labeling the media, “the people in this room (the White House Press Room),” the enemy of the people.

Following a heated exchange with Sanders on live TV during Thursday’s daily press briefing, Acosta told CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin he was “totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy [of the people] and she wouldn’t do it. Shameful.” He also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Acosta gave voice to many Americans who share his frustration with a White House intent on attacking media outlets — and often specific reporters such as Acosta — who don’t fawn over them but instead provide factual coverage of each day’s events, which is an extremely challenging and often hazardous job given the propensity for lies and misdirection crafted and delivered under the guise of real news.

“It is un-American to come out here and call the press the enemy of the people and Ivanka Trump knows that,” Acosta told Baldwin from the back of the briefing room after Sanders left. “I don’t know why her father doesn’t. And I don’t know why this press secretary doesn’t. . . . It would be nice if we all lowered the temperature a little bit but at the very least, I think we should all be able to agree on one thing, and that is the press is not the enemy of the people.

“Fellow Americans are not the enemy of fellow Americans. And, you know, forgive me for going on a rant. But I think they lost sight of that here at this White House.”

During the briefing, under repeated questioning from Acosta concerning Ivanka Trump’s statement today stating the news media was not the enemy of the people, Sanders deflected the question by reading through a litany of what she labeled media falsehoods and coverage that encouraged verbal and physical assaults against administration officials including herself.

Even in her response to Acosta she misrepresents facts and ignores Trump’s constant negative public description of media outlets that publish and broadcast unflattering reports on the actions of one of the most corrupt and unethical administrations in our country’s history.

Sanders lectured Acosta:

“Repeatedly, repeatedly the media resorts to personal attacks without any content other than to incite anger. The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions, including your own network, said I should be harassed as a life sentence, said I should be choked. . . . When I was hosted by the correspondence association you brought up a comedian to attack me. As far as I know I’m the first press secretary in the history of the United States that’s required Secret Service protection. The media continues to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in this administration and certainly we have a role to play but the media has a role to play for the discourse in this country as well.”

An important note provided by Baldwin during her conversation with Acosta: CNN never told its viewers that Sanders should be “harassed as a life sentence,” or said that she “should be choked.”

Back to the briefing room war of words, where Acosta wasn’t having any of Sanders’ spin today:

“You did not say in the course of those remarks that you just made that the press is not the enemy of the people. . . . We all get put through the wringer, we all get put through the meat grinder in this town and you’re no exception and I’m sorry that happened to you. I wish that did not happen. But for the sake of this room, for the people in this room, this democracy, this country, all the people around the world are watching what you’re saying, Sarah, and the White House for the United States of America, the president of the United States should not refer to us as the enemy of the people. His own daughter acknowledges that and all I’m asking you to do, Sarah, is to acknowledge that right now and right here.”

Sanders refused:

“I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings. I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his statements clear.”

Yes, Sarah, you speak on behalf of a president who has lied to the American people more than 4,500 times since taking office 18 months ago. You speak for a president who encourages his followers at campaign rallies to confront news media attempting to cover his remarks. You speak for a president who tweets angry, meaningless messages that often contain lies — not to mention grammatical and spelling errors.

You speak for a president who believes and endorses the leader of a foreign enemy over our country’s intelligence officers. You speak for a president whose actions and words border on treason.

Your anger doesn’t come close to matching the anger of many Americans who want an Executive Branch of government that speaks truthfully on a daily basis, acts with the best interests of all Americans in mind and is accepting of all people who live in this country and come here to further the values it has been built on for more than two centuries.

We’re all tired, like Acosta, of your president’s attack on America. You may speak for him but he doesn’t speak for a majority of us.

You’re backing the wrong horse.