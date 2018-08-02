Trump rhetoric creates dangerous conditions for journalists

Cowardly mob inciter Donald Trump from his pulpit this week encouraged acts of violence toward CNN reporter Jim Acosta and media members covering his rally in Tampa, Fla.

Trump is the very epitome of a coward carrying a hanging rope over his shoulder — brave as hell with a mob behind him, but a skulking coward when alone.

Video shows angry, incited rally attendees shouting at Acosta and giving him the middle finger, the universal “fuck you” salute.

Trump’s son Eric posted a video on his Twitter account showing Acosta being jeered. Eric Trump commented, “WATCH: Supporters of President Trump Chant CNN Sucks’ During Jim Acosta’s Live Spot at Florida Rally.” The grammatical errors are all his, like father like son.

Daddy Trump, during his 2016 campaign to become the Oval Office Occupant, egged on the crowd to physically attack members of the media. He has never ceased his often daily assault on members of the Fourth Estate.

In June, a gunman shot and killed five staff members of the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md. Many blamed Trump for the murders because of his anti-media tirades, but even since then, Psycho Don and sons Eric and Junior have continued to describe news outlets (excluding Fox News, which often features syrupy, fawning, inaccurate Trump-friendly coverage) as “the enemy of the people.”

In July 2017, he tweeted a video portraying himself wrestling and punching a dummy whose head had a CNN logo over it. A month later, he shared a video cartoon of a train running over another figure with a CNN logo over its head.

Last week, the White House suddenly barred CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from a press event in which she was to be the pool reporter because they claimed she had previously yelled out a question to Dotard Don from a gaggle of world and national media.

Collins, apparently, was unaware that such an act upsets Delusional Donald’s delicate sensitivity, even though he is free to encourage physical and verbal attacks on media members who must cover his lovefest rallies as part of their job.

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger told Trump in a meeting last month that the newspaper had started posting armed guards outside their offices because of a rise in threats against journalists. According to the Times, Trump expressed surprise that they didn’t already have armed guards.

Trump lied on Twitter after the meeting, saying that he and Sulzberger had discussed “the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”

The White House had requested that the meeting be kept off the record, according to the statement from the Times. But, after the meeting Dotard Don, with a nasty twit, put himself on record:

“I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry. The failing New York Times and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements — and they will never change!”

“But with Mr. Trump’s tweet this morning,” the Times statement said, “he has put the meeting on the record, so A.G. has decided to respond to the president’s characterization of their conversation, based on detailed notes A.G. and James (Bennet, the editorial page editor of the Times who accompanied Sulzberger to the meeting) took.”

Sulzberger wrote in a five-paragraph statement, refuting Delusional Donald’s claim:

“I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.”

The Times story says it “accepted the invitation for the July 20 meeting mainly to raise Sulzberger’s concerns about the president’s “deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric.”

“I told him that although the phrase ‘fake news’ is untrue and harmful, I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists ‘the enemy of the people,’” Sulzberger wrote. “I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”

Sulzberger said he encouraged the president to complain about news coverage in the Times that he viewed as unfair.

Sadly, Sulzberger stooped at Psycho Donald’s tiny feet, begging for mercy from this bullying piece of dung.

He appealed to him (Trump) “not to systematically attack journalists and journalism around the world.” In other words, he begged.

Psycho Don told him “he was glad that he (Sulzberger) had raised those issues and that he would think about them.”

Obviously, this psychotic serial liar isn’t going to think about anything, that his immediate inaccurate account of the off-the-record meeting certainly proves. Dotard Don will continue to hold up a metaphorical hangman’s rope to his faithful horde because he knows it will give them a tingle.

Who knows, maybe he gets sexual excitement from thinking such things, much like leather-clad sadists and dominatrixes with whips, or perhaps like Russian prostitutes peeing in his hotel room.

Has the sword become mightier than the pen?

It certainly seems so.