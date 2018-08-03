America or Russia, Donald? Time to Choose.

Time to put up or shut up, Donald. America or Russia? You choose.

Before announcing your decision, however, keep in mind that come November 6, 2018, millions of voters across our country will flood voting booths and cast ballots for candidates of all political stripes who don’t struggle like you do with knowing where their loyalties lie — America first.

Voters will support folks running for local, state and national offices who understand our country is under cyberattack by Russia. They will cast ballots for candidates who believe unequivocally what all of our national security officials have said for months now: Russia meddled extensively in the 2016 presidential election, and the longtime enemy of democracy continues to invade our electoral systems and social media platforms in a further attempt to destroy our democracy.

You, on the other hand, can’t seem to make up your mind. Yesterday, for instance, you had your spinmistress Sarah Huckabee Sanders parade out national security officials in front of the news media to talk about how invasive the Russian attack was in 2016 and the threat it continues to pose to the future well-being of our country.

Then last night at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania you failed to mention allegations of Russian interference in our elections, telling an adoring but uninformed crowd of supporters this:

“In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with Putin. We discussed everything. … We got along really well. By the way, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Now we’re being hindered by the Russian hoax — it’s a hoax, OK?”

The only hoax concerning Russia’s attack on our democracy is the one you’re pulling on your supporters. You tell them America first but then place your pal Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB operative and anti-American demagogue, above our country’s highest national intelligence and security officials.

On Jan. 20, 2017, a little more than 18 months ago, you swore on a Bible that you would “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Remember? Have you forgotten? Or do you not consider that oath of office to be a contract with the American people, strong enough to protect us from an attack by a foreign government?

You won’t sit down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating the Russian meddling issue and tell him what you know and when you knew it without all sorts of preconditions. You say you have nothing to hide, that you can show Mueller there is nothing for him to continue to investigate, yet you frequently label the investigation a “witch hunt” because it touches on your holding onto an office the Russians apparently helped secure for you.

In Helsinki, you met in private with Putin for two hours without anyone sitting in the room to tell us, the people who pay your salary, what you discussed with the man who has stated publicly that he preferred you over Hillary Clinton. And he smiled when he said it. Disturbing to anyone who puts America first.

So what will it be, Donald? America or Russia? For an overwhelming majority of voters it’s an easy choice, no doubt about it: We will demonstrate our love of country, America, at the ballot box on November 6 and then again in November 2020.

Time to put up or shut up.