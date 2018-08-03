O give me a home

When work moved me to New Jersey from Texas more than 20 years ago, I was coming to a state I’d never visited, one at the bottom of the list of places I ever dreamed I’d end up.

In searching for a home, the biggest help was a Walmart road atlas I picked up for less than $5. I had an idea of how far I was willing to commute, so I used the map scale to mark that distance on a string, stuck a thumbtack into my place of employment, then scribed an arc at the proper distance.

In a state comprised of a couple million small towns that nobody outside New Jersey ever heard of, place names had no meaning for me. I focused instead on something else depicted on the map: picnic tables.

Well-meaning Texans had warned me that New Jersey was just one big parking lot, so high on my list was finding a home that was, if not exactly where the buffalo roamed, then at least somewhere with a touch of vegetation.

Turning back to the Walmart map, I noticed that it used tiny picnic table icons to depict parks and green spaces. Locating a cluster of those near the extreme limit of my arc, I instructed my Realtor to concentrate in that area.

That’s the true story of how I came to spend the last two decades in this house in the northwest corner of the state. I recently put it up for sale, and with any luck I’ll be gone before the snow flies.

Now I’m using a different map — one without picnic tables — to find a new home. This map:

For the uninitiated, Red on the map indicates voting precincts that favored Donald Trump in the last election, while Blue areas voted for Hillary Clinton. For the record, I currently live within the boundaries of the detailed area depicted here.

You can get a look at the whole interactive map from the New York Times by following this LINK. Even if it means you have to spend a few dollars to subscribe, it’s one of the best investments any Trump fighter can make.

For disbelieving readers who are fortunate enough to still live in a civilized country:

Imagine going to work with people who still brag about putting a traitorous, Russia-loving whoremaster into the Oval Office.

Imagine living in a place where a neighbor walks onto your property in the dark of night and steals your “Hillary Clinton for President” sign, and that the police officer you called and whose salary you pay only sneers that he isn’t surprised.

Imagine going to the grocery store and having to wonder if that old man with his grandchild is one of the ones who supports policies that make your Latina granddaughter a suspect in her own country.

Imagine seeing Trump bumper stickers on cars in your neighborhood and realizing there’s a family living nearby that supports stealing children from other families and throwing them into steel cages.

Imagine living in a place where people look at compelling evidence that the president of the United States was helped into power by a hostile foreign government, and either don’t care or think that’s a good thing.

Yes, two decades in one place is a long time, and anyone’s priorities might have changed. But Donald J. Trump ushered in a new era of tribalism in a country where I see things every day that I would not have believed possible 20 years ago. These days, I feel a growing need to be among my own kind, and I don’t mean Texans.

One look at the map and the challenge is clear: It’s just not possible in this country to avoid every gun-loving, race-baiting pudknocker to ever don a MAGA cap, but I hope to dodge as many as I can.

There’s a lot to consider when shopping for a new home. Green things are still important to me, but this time I’m focusing on Blue. This time I understand that it’s not just about living near open spaces, but also around open minds, which, when you think about it, could be the most important thing of all.