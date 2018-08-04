Trumplandia: July 28 — Aug. 4, 2018

If It’s Too Hot, Get Out the Kitchen Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — down from 42% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — up from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Fire Mueller and we fire you. https://t.co/MLHrJDFwKu — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 1, 2018

Getting Hot in Here

The week of our Trump — July 28, 2018: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference seemed to heat up this week as the former FBI chief brought his first indicted member of the 2016 Trump campaign to trial.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, went on trial on seven criminal charges for possible foreign lobbying violations tied to his work with the Ukrainian government. The 69-year-old, who had been under house arrest and out on bail, was sent to the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Va., in June after he allegedly contacted potential witnesses and coached them on testimony.

Seen as a flight risk, Manafort pleaded not guilty to all charges and was marched into U.S. District Court where his bail was revoked and he was detained prior to being sent to jail. The charges against Manafort charges are not tied to his time running the Trump presidential campaign in 2016, but instead focus on deals he made a decade earlier that may or may not have been reported properly to the Internal Revenue Service.

Held in the nation’s capital, the trial kicked off on July 31, but the specter of the legal proceeding seemed to spark something In Trump, who prior to the court date seemed to feel the heat and launch seemingly desperate personal attacks on social media aimed at the special counsel, the exploration of legal terms tied to his probe, television appearances by his legal team, which ultimately resulted in the stable genius tweeting that his attorney general “should stop” the investigation.

The seemingly obstructionist Aug. 1 tweet immediately was explained away by the Trump legal team, which explained the difference between the words of “should” and “must,” while White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders focused on spinning the possible illegal act as just an opinion of the president aired on social media.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been constantly criticized by Trump for his role in allowing the investigation to begin, recused himself in early 2017 from the investigation into the 2016 presidential election after he forgot to disclose a meeting he first denied and then admitted to having with a Russian official.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed special counsel by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein after then FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump.

Last week, House Republicans presented the House of Representatives with articles of impeachment against Rosenstein for not cooperating with a congressional hearing on the Department of Justice’s handling of the probe. The matter failed to attract enough support to be voted on by the body.

During the days leading up to the Manafort court date, the president’s legal strategy against the Mueller probe appeared to go in another direction.

Continuing his categorization of the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt” and the “Russian hoax,” Donnie Twitter Thumbs fired off a nasty tweet storm against Mueller himself on July 29 that questioned why the special counsel had not disclosed that he was once turned down from being asked to head the FBI a second time, and that Mueller had a dispute at a Trump golf club involving membership fees that caused the then-bureau director to leave the Washington club in 2011.

Still just days before the start of the Manafort trial, Team Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani seemed to appear on television daily with convoluted theories about whether the president would sit down and be interviewed by Mueller and whether his former personal attorney might turn state’s evidence and cooperate with the investigation.

However, The Donald’s tune changed after Giuliani’s July 30 appearance on the Alyson Camerota – CNN morning news show “New Day.” During the broadcast, the former New York mayor questioned whether collusion with Moscow would be a crime even though, according to Giuliani, the president never did any such a thing.

For his entire time in office, Trump finished almost every event, every interview and every press conference with the phrase “no collusion, no obstruction.” The next day he parroted Giuliani, claiming that there’s nothing illegal about collusion — even if he had done it — which of course he hadn’t.

The abstract statement, which appeared to be a legal about-face, was eerily similar to a past legal fun fact from Giuliani about the president’s ability to pardon himself.

Just like the earlier claim, legal experts on television bristled at the president and Giuliani.

Many wondered if Giuliani’s musing about collusion was just semantics, and pointed to any illegal dealings or coordination with Russia to influence an American election as another “c” word — “conspiracy.”

Stars on Hollywood Boulevard

Last month, Donald Trump’s star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame” grabbed headlines when it became the continuous source of vandalism and tumult in protest of the president’s actions.

The star has been vandalized numerous times, but on July 25 a man carrying a pickax in a guitar case happened upon the Trump star and began bashing and smashing the imbedded plaque.

The man, later identified as, 24-year-old Austin Clay, called police and reported his crime and fled the scene. An hour later, Clay showed up at the Beverly Hills police department to turn himself in. He was taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism charges and was held on $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Trump star plaque has become almost as big a spectacle over the past few years as its plump, orange namesake.

Back in 2016, just before the billionaire was elected president, the star was defaced when a vandal scratched out the future president’s name. In February of that same year it was defaced with a spray-painted swastika.

Since the July pickax incident, the sidewalk around the star has become a battleground with Trump supporters and detractors openly brawling on many occasions and even with a fake Russian guard keeping the destroyed plaque safe.

Tales of the Daughter/Wife

Life must be blissful when you are a First Daughter.

But if you also happen to be the favorite child of a hater-in-chief who thinks you are a hot box of rocks, you evidently get to be an item for show in front of the whole world!

This week, Ivanka Trump’s sugar daddy quipped that his confidential adviser and main squeeze could have nabbed NFL super star Tom Brady if she’d liked, but instead settled for her beloved “better half” Jared Kushner.

According to a July 28 New York Times article quoting an unnamed source, Trump joked several times that “he could have had” the five-time Super Bowl champion as his son-in-law.

In her 2017 book “Raising Trump” the president’s first wife, Ivana, wrote that her then-husband tried several times to hook his daughter up with Brady, but Ivanka was not interested in “Tom Terrific.”

Other sources, including former White House communication director Anthony Scaramucci, claimed the two did date at some point. Brady, the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, supported Trump in the 2016 election and is married to super model Gisele Bundchen.

Matters between Daddy and daughter took a more serious turn on Aug. 2 when the First Daughter called her father’s separation of immigrant children from their parents a “low point” of her time in the White House.

Speaking at an Axios News Shaper conversation on workforce development at the Newseum, Ivanka said she was vehemently against family separation, but offered no insight into how she could impact her father’s “Zero Tolerance” policy on immigration enforcement.

Instead, describing herself as the daughter of a legal immigrant mother, she said those immigrants coming to America now should not be incentivized to put their children at risk by entering the country illegally.

Ivanka was also asked about Daddy dearest’s characterization of the media as the enemy of the American people, an opinion she said she does not share with her father. Ivanka took the middle ground on her father’s statement, and said that she had sensitivity around those who have concerns with the press “when they sort of feel targeted.”

Maybe being on both sides of issues is good for her branding?

Donnie’s second favorite, the FLOTUS, was also in the news this week.

An Oregon congressional candidate faced a ferocious backlash from Trump supporters when he posted a completely inappropriate tweet about First Lady Melania Trump that characterized the former lingerie model as a “hoebag.”

Mark Roberts, an “independent-conservative” is facing off against incumbent Rep. Greg Walden (R-Or) and Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District.

Roberts trolled Mrs. Trump with a tweet that rhetorically asked:

“Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag.”

When challenged about the possibility of being sued by Mrs. Trump, Roberts defiantly disparaged the First Lady again.

“I invite that hosebag to sue me.”

The post was criticized by Trump supporters as well as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.), who described the post as “disgraceful,” and urged Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to ban Roberts’ account.

.@jack this attack on @FLOTUS is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP. https://t.co/sIGO4ggeAM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 31, 2018

McCarthy’s protest accomplished getting the congressional candidate to delete the post, but luckily, thanks to his inability to understand how Twitter works, it still exists within his criticism of the tweet he posted himself in protest. Thanks, congressman.

Late yesterday, the first lady’s policy director, Reagan Hedlund, a 28-year-old former executive assistant at the National Security Council, stepped down from her post, according to politico.com.

Hedlund, who helped the FLOTUS launch her anti-bullying campaign “Be Best,” is said to be leaving the first lady to work on other undisclosed foreign policy issues.