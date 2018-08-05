Repairing the flag

My husband and I have a weekend cabin in the Texas Hill Country — in a very rural, red, Republican county where more than 56 percent of the voters in the 2016 general election chose the Turnip.

(A friend on a diet once told me potatoes and corn are both vegetables and therefore, healthy. That’s how Trump voters view their Boy Wonder — through deluded rationalizations — but I only see him as a Turnip.)

We’ve talked about retiring to our bucolic 20 acres, but there have always been signs that made me balk at the idea. Literally, signs. The first one I saw was merely graffiti sprayed on the back of a road sign:

“No Jews.”

That told me something about the character of the people who lived there, that there were at least a few who were bigoted, juvenile, and destructive.

The next signs I saw were more obtrusive and offensive. At the end of our gravelly country road, there’s a rancher with some property facing a secondary highway that gets considerable traffic. It’s his pasture and his business, but he makes his political opinions and hate-filled prejudices quite clear to the world with a group of homemade billboards just a few feet behind his barbed wire fence:

“Atheists, abortionists, homosexuals and other perverts will love your Democratic vote!!”

“Homosexuality is a sinful choice. Vote Republican.”

“Abortion is a murderous choice. Vote Republican.”

And then there’s the one that goes on forever about the definition of “ineptocracy.” No one in a passing car can read it unless they pull over to the shoulder and take five minutes, so I don’t know what his point is.

But I know what my point is: In today’s political climate, people have no shame in expressing their hate toward other Americans who might be different from themselves or have different opinions. Racism, bigotry, homophobia have always been present in this country, but it was a quiet form of evil. It was whispered. It was hidden. It was not brandished about in public like a weapon. Now, it seems to be oozing out from under every slimy rock and eager to parade itself around in a MAGA cap.

I don’t know who the owner of that pasture is. I don’t care to know him. But I do think it’s humorous that he turned that part of his land into a 12-hole, par three golf course right after the Republican-dominant Congress started closing tax loopholes in 2017 — except for the one that gives a break to golf course owners like the Trumpster. As long as those hateful signs stay up to drive away half the golfers in Bastrop County, and as long as the drought keeps frying the grass, he’ll probably never recoup the investment he made to keep that course the right shade of green. And that makes me chuckle.

Up the road at our cabin, my husband likes to fly the US flag from a corner of the deck where it can wave proudly in the pleasant breeze. Sometimes, the winds out on the prairie get a little fierce and so, over time, the flag gets tattered. We’ve had to replace it a couple of times in the past three years.

I’ve been watching as it’s starting to split across the middle from being whipped around way too much. With a touch of bitterness, I think it’s a metaphor for what’s happening to our country: the very fabric of our democracy is being torn apart, and the country is being divided.

I’ve written before about how veteran journalist Carl Bernstein said we are in the midst of a cold civil war, and he’s so right. This isn’t North versus South; there are no geographical divisions to define this battle. This is neighbor versus neighbor, co-workers having heated arguments in the break room, people screaming obscenities at journalists at public rallies, families so embattled because of political differences that they can’t have Christmas dinner together.

You can blame the Trumpster himself, but he isn’t the root cause. He merely unleashed the serpent that was sleeping for decades. I think each and every one of us has to shoulder some of the blame — for not speaking up when we should have, or for speaking too much without thinking about the consequences. But yes, repairing the country should start at the top, with a true leader who knows how to unite people instead of capitalizing on the rift.

Anyone know where we can find one of those?

As a nation, we are deeply divided, and our enemies are gleeful as they watch this unfold. We should be the leader of the free world; we used to be. We’ll never have that status in the world again unless we learn to close the ideological gap that separates us. I don’t know how we go about making that happen. I don’t know how you put the rattlesnake back in the box after it has escaped. It might be too late.

All I know right now is that I have to go out and get a new U.S. flag because I still believe, fervently, in what it used to stand for.