Say hello to The Bad Guy

Each day in President Trump’s America is a challenge and a struggle. Things we used to take for granted, like voting, public education, Social Security and healthcare are placed in jeopardy by a guy who has never had to rely on any of those things.

We are challenged by our own individual lives as well as with what seems like a never-ending siege on the democracy we have cultivated. As a black liberal, it often feels like I’ve awakened in a dystopian nightmare where an extreme political philosophy is running amok and invoking change with no checks or balances.

It’s easy enough to place much of the blame on Donald Trump and his twisted alt-right philosophies, but as we sprint toward Trump’s 600th day in office, I have found myself struggling to have empathy for his enablers and the folks who are supposed to be checking and balancing his presidency.

For every ignorant taunt he tweets and minority he demeans, his base eats it up, probably because he gets to say and do the things they’ve been hoping would happen for decades. Trump was elected, so he is more a reflection of his supporters than a rogue Pied Piper.

He is the boogeyman to liberals, but a convenient vessel for his supporters, who obviously have no problems with the racism, xenophobia and faux authoritarianism he espouses.

However, as a movie buff, and particularly a fan of gangster flicks, my understanding of one character helped me understand Trump’s role — he’s “the bad guy.”

In the 1983 film “Scarface,” Al Pacino plays a drug kingpin. Toward the end of the film, his character, Tony Montana, and his wife, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, are at dinner in a posh restaurant after he realizes he has made too much illegal money and the authorities are getting hip to his criminal enterprise.

Drunk, high and disgusted, Montana launches into a tirade about his lot in a restaurant full of other wealthy diners.

“You need people like me so you can point your fingers and say, ‘That’s the bad guy!’

So, what’s that make you, good? You are not good — you just know how to hide; how to lie.”

Pacino’s speech sums up the role Trump plays and how his supporters, not just the ones at the rallies, but the ones among us and in Congress must be able to live with his reckless use of presidential power and abuse of the office.

In a democracy, the powers of the president and the ego of that president are expected to be kept in check by the Congress. However, the Congress, which is the elected voice of the people, has to be held accountable by those people.

That is not happening today and like “the bad guy,” that too is not acceptable. The “do nothing” Congress of the years of President Barack Obama has become even less active under Trump, despite a constitutional obligation to make sure the president is held in check.

Elected representatives in the Senate and House of Representatives are resoundingly Republican and rarely question anything coming from the White House.

Their constituents look the other way and cheer the president and an administration that is openly and unrepentantly run by an assortment of white bigots, anarchists and far-right radicals. The combination of factors has created profound and unprecedented challenges for our government.

Many of my colleagues here at The Shinbone Star have dealt with the system failure by the public and ruling legislators by cutting ties and disavowing those who support Trump, which is unfortunate because many of them are their family members and longtime friends.

My colleague, Deborah Quinn Hensel actually hit it on the head.

Reporting from deep inside an area of the country that, as a black man, I do not care to see and will probably never visit for fear of my life and that of my family, she pondered similar questions as she looked at xenophobic, homophobic road signs from a Trump supporter.

Who would bother to erect sign against people’s religious beliefs, sexual preferences and reproductive rights? She wrote:

“We can’t completely blame the president. He merely unleashed the serpent that was sleeping for decades. Racism, bigotry, homophobia have always been present in this country, but it was a quiet form of evil. It was whispered. It was not brandished about in public like a weapon.”

If we’re lucky, maybe one day, just like in the movie, we’ll all be able to say good night to the “Bad Guy.”