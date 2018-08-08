It is time for Trump to be scared.

Paul Manafort’s fraud, conspiracy, tax evasion and treasonous behavior trial at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia reminds me of the summer Monday morning trials at the Galveston Municipal Court during the last century.

Many will argue that a defendant accused of money laundering, tax evasion and treasonous behavior while Donald’s Trump’s presidential election campaign manager in 2016 is a far cry from the small potatoes defendants who lined up in sand-covered misery, but they’d be wrong.

The fines levied against usually poor, ignorant tourists that flooded the Galveston municipal money machine after a very long weekend in the city jail cost them as dearly in relative terms as Manafort. For them a $200 fine and jail time usually meant the loss of a miserable minimum wage job it took them months to secure. Ironically, the same thing happened this morning in St Charles Municipal Court. Nobody in Missouri who has been there ever said justice is blind in the Show Me State.

This startling epiphany came to light while wasting two hours waiting for a building code hearing that has been postponed so many times the paperwork is molding faster than the retaining wall of the leaky lake inspiring it. Once again it was a no go. Nobody who went there also never said justice is cheap.

Galveston’s crowded little municipal courthouse was presided over in the long ago 1970’s by Judge “202 Tommy” Youngblood, the late, great dispenser of Galveston Island justice. He kept a Colt 45 automatic under his robe that he occasionally brandished to emphasize his displeasure with whiny snow birds who loudly proclaimed that innocence, the law, and his court existed to dispense justice. Judge Youngblood usually answered the first outburst with all the courtliness of a 19th century barrister.

After the second interruption Youngblood turned into a black-robed tyrant seemingly prepared to shoot the complainant on the spot. It was of course theater. No matter what the defendants did or denied, it invariably cost the alleged miscreants $200 plus two dollars court costs or ten days in the incredibly rank Galveston city jail. Only the winos chose jail. It will be much the same for Manafort.

Even with all the trappings gilding his disastrous days in court, the machinations of the players are much the same as the abbreviated offerings produced in Galveston’s humble municipal court. If he doesn’t come around to seeing the light, Manafort will be spending a very long time in the fed’s version of Galveston’s odiferous city jail. His lawyers are probably already warning him it is a lot easier to roll over on Trump than call some randy old con Sweet Thing after lights out. Sometime soon Manafort will blink and Trump will begin to wail.

Instead of a well-armed 202 Tommy wannabe on the bench, the Alexandria Federal District Court is presided over by curmudgeon Senior District Judge T.S. Ellis III, a crotchety Virginia jurist who has ruled on hundreds of criminal cases since he was appointed to the Eastern District of Virginia bench in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan. His colorful fast track rulings and get-on-with-it attitude has already taken some of the starch out of the case. There are almost as many stories about him as there are about Manafort. His complete lack of trepidation at the magnanimity of the case before him was revealed when he told the prosecution the first day of the trial to hurry up with their Manafort’s fashion show .

Of course Manafort’s decked himself out like the King of Siam, Senior Judge Ellis seemed to say to one prosecutor. Being a clotheshorse is not against the law. What else you got?

The thing that jumped to the forefront in the Alexandria courtroom last week is the notion Manafort is presumed to be innocent until convicted by a jury of his peers. I call bullshit. Manafort is on trial because he is guilty and easy to convict. Along with Michael Cohen, he holds the keys to the kingdom Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller intends to destroy.

When Manafort worked for Donald Trump he was still flaunting his specious wealth, cavorting around the country promoting Trump with the same enthusiasm he did Putin’s buddy and murderous former Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovych, who was deposed before fleeing to Russia to ferment bloody revolution. Handwritten ledgers show $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments was designated for Mr. Manafort from Mr. Yanukovych’s pro-Russian political party from 2007 to 2012, according to Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

If Manafort was actually as rich and innocent as he pretends to be, the U.S. government would have been far more circumspect prosecuting him. It is not wise to try and hustle a sitting President’s friend and colleague, especially one that can bring him down. Mueller, however, doesn’t care for chutzpah, he prefers dry, incriminating facts. After he gets finished taking everything Manafort ever owned, the defendant’s picked over bones will be all his current lawyers will be able to retrieve. That is not the kind of remuneration silk stocking lawyers usually seek.

Not to worry, Mueller seems to be saying. We already know Manafort doesn’t have a pot to piss in, even if Trump never did. By itself that is so sad! It completely shatters Trump’s endless assertions he only hires the best!

The only thing up in the air now is the remote possibility Manafort’s lawyers will heave a Hail Mary pass that strikes home with the jury. And even if they do, Manafort still has another federal trial to go. Smart money says it will never happen, that he will be dealing for chump change before it ever starts.

Legal purists, idealists and scared Republicans will try to capitalize on the apparent lopsidedness of Manafort’s trial. They will claim it is a miscarriage of justice, that Mueller is being influenced by Democrats, and that the real target of all Mueller’s hocus-pocus is to politically neuter Trump and his minions in time for the November mid-term elections.

During several years of covering federal trials I heard the same lame arguments offered by a variety of swindlers, thieves and murderers who believed juries can be swayed by seeming unfairness. Usually they didn’t care, and if they did, it was a footnote left after the judge’s polling of the jury.

The defenses’ already feeble attempts to lay Manafort’s chicanery off on his former employee and current arch-nemesis Rick Gates is an indication of the desperation fueling Manafort’s defense. Even the jury’s ordinary people, who are suddenly elevated to the momentary rank of Manafort’s peers, know rich schemers don’t get rich letting subordinates steal their thirty pieces of silver.

Big cars, ostrich coats and a million dollar tailoring bill paid with shady offshore bank money transfers offends hard working people. His excesses whether legal or not took far more money than ordinary people spend their entire lives trying to earn. Such unlawfully gained largesse never sits well with working Americans who already get taxed painfully while pretentious nuevo-rich political butterflies flutter away with the country’s wallet.

Tuesday, August 7 at 2:40 p.m.: The Washington Post reported that Rick Gates just testified “Manafort wanted me to use Trump campaign job to offer lender favors.”

“Some of the only direct references to President Trump and his campaign at the trial of Paul Manafort just occurred,” the Washington Post continued. “Rick Gates testified that Manafort resigned as the campaign’s chairman in August 2016, but that he remained, continuing to work for the campaign.”

It is time for Trump to be afraid.