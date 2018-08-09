Oh, Fuh…udge!!!

Darn it to heck!

Oh, fudge. Our son of a gun of a president is messed up. I’ve had it up to here with this freaking crap!

Darn it to heck!

I don’t like to cuss, curse, swear or whatever you want to call it. And there are vulgar words that never cross my mind or my lips. But I’ve been known to deal in profanity since that first empowering day when I was about 12 and rushed to keep up with my peers. In adulthood, I changed. In fact, on the rare occasion when I let one fly, friends and family are always surprised to hear it out of me.

Not so much anymore. Thanks a lot, POTUS. Yes, I blame you.

Just as it’s impossible not to laugh at you, it’s also most difficult to keep my foul language to myself. I think it’s the frustration of criminal limbo here, the continual stupidity and blatant disregard for the people that makes me want to swear again. I must do something to ease the pain.

I don’t like the me I’ve become. My mother always said two wrongs don’t make a right. And I suppose, like any parent, I became more aware of these things as my child grew from baby to toddler. My daughter lost it once when all her blocks came crashing down and muttered the F word in same context I did at that time, usually in a traffic jam or after discovering I was out of coffee.

You get the point.

But now, Grace is about to go to college and I’m regressing. Well, I was. I’m keenly aware now and want to modify my behavior.

My husband and I often talk at the television while watching the news. We drop our jaws, we rant, we roll our eyes and then we let POTUS and his administration have it. Like adolescents, we feel briefly empowered. We share our thoughts and when one of us goes off on a tangent, the other gently reminds that we’re preaching to the choir.

I saw the Donald on one of his rallies claiming that if Democrats win the midterms, there will be rampant crime and immigrants “pouring” through our borders, making human beings sound like cockroaches.

Oh how frustrating to keep the words and feelings bottled up! And how redundant it would be utter them. This country is not headed toward a constitutional crisis but is already in one, and you don’t even need a high school diploma to diagnose Donald Trump’s mental illness.

Every time I say these things I feel like “Captain Obvious.”

The Washington Post recently reported that people are correlating physical ailments with current events. High blood pressure, congestive heart failure, high anxiety; you name it. Maybe they’ll eventually name a disease after Trump.

Maybe Foul Mouth Syndrome can be the Trump syndrome.

Well, I’m back to catching myself in time. Trump is full of crap. (I hate that word, it sounds so useless and stupid, but I hate its replacement too.)

See? I’m not profane by nature. But I have to work on this. As I write, I overhear my husband shouting, “This guy is just so freakin’ nuts!”

Good boy, Jim.

Now, I must go and see what the fudge happened.