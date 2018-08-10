Trump’s Whines are Pitiful to a Free Press

As long as there’s a free press and the First Amendment in America, it should be our sworn duty to become a hot needle under Donald Trump’s tiny fingernails.

A free press is bigger than a thorn in his paw, it’s more like a sword point onto his balloon of dictatorial dreams.

However, a very Delusional Donald Trump in the past few weeks has been acting like a cornered rattlesnake, striking out blindly at every perceived threat to its existence, especially the press.

His whining cries of: “fake news; the media is the enemy of the People; a complete fabrication; witch hunt; I didn’t know and crooked… (add a name here),” are pitiful.

In a certain sense, it’s true the media is “an enemy of the “people,” the ones who are crooked, lying, stealing, traitorous, dictator-wannabe’s like him.

Honestly, Dotard Donnie doesn’t even make a good wannabe gunsel. He’s just too lazy and frail, but that’s when the whining starts,

Just last week wimpy Donnie whined, “every rally, it’s like, people have said P.T. Barnum. People have said that before. And they think that’s easy, because hey, P.T. Barnum, he does the circus … They don’t realize; it’s a lot of work. It’s not easy.”

He voiced a similar bleat in April last year when he complained, “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

All that back-patting takes a lot moxie out of a fat guy.

A recent story from oppositionreport.com stated: “when he isn’t tuning into Fox News, the channel that parrots his rhetoric and has become his safe space, he is busy re-watching his debates and rallies. In case you were wondering if he was doing this to be introspective of his performance — he’s not. Trump basks in the moments he believes are evidence of his brilliance.”

A poll published this week in USA Today, says half of Republicans surveyed — 44 percent — believe the president should be able to shutter news outlets for “bad behavior.”

Trump has luckily not yet suggested such an unthinkable policy.

The last time an Oval Office Occupant suspended the First Amendment it was by a Republican – Abraham Lincoln during The Civil War.

Lincoln believed that “with public sentiment nothing can fail; without it, nothing can succeed.”

He even bought a German-language newspaper to appeal to that growing electorate in his state, according to historian Howard Holzer“ in “Lincoln and the Power of the Press: The War for Public Opinion.”

“When war broke out and the nation was tearing itself apart, Lincoln authorized the most widespread censorship in the nation’s history, closing down papers that were “disloyal” and even jailing or exiling editors who opposed enlistment or sympathized with secession. The telegraph, the new invention that made instant reporting possible, was moved to the office of Secretary of War (Edwin McMasters) Stanton to deny it to unfriendly newsmen,” Holzer wrote.

Let’s hope that Delusional Donald continues to not read anything, especially history.