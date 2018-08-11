Trumplandia: Aug. 4 — 11, 2018

In Deep Doo Doo Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 41% — up from 40% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 48% last week

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

BREAKING: Day 8 of Manafort trial begins with prosecutors lodging a written protest with judge for unfairly rebuking them yesterday. Mueller team wants judge to fix it w/jury https://t.co/JgY6x3q5dc w/@dsamuelsohn — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 9, 2018

As the Worm Turns

The week of our Trump — Aug. 4, 2018: In a week filled with stiffer Russian sanctions, personal, hand delivered love notes to and from the Kremlin and Trumpian tiffs over whether to support LeBron James, it was the proceedings in a courtroom in Virginia that captured our fancy.

Entering the week it was understood the Manafort trial was not openly tied to the Special Counsel investigation by Robert Mueller, III, but as testimony was heard each day it appears the relevance of this trial may be changing from a simple tax evasion case to much more.

The tax evasion trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort entered its second week with much of the proceedings dedicated to the testimony of his “right hand” man, Rick Gates.

Gates flipped on his old boss almost immediately and pleaded guilty to two felony charges and agreed to cooperate with the Special Counsel investigation into ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign for president.

The Manafort court proceeding mark the first such trial since the Special Counsel began his investigation. Defense attorneys for Manafort have pointed to Gates’ credibility as an admitted liar and thief. Manafort is accused of dodging the payment of his American income taxes over the years.

He had been Trump’s election chairman before he stepped down amid fears he was also tied to foreign governments in the Ukraine.

Where the media has been swift to point out that the trial in Alexandria, Virginia is not specifically tied to the Mueller probe or Russian interference in the 2016 election, this week Gates was in the house and spun a troubling tale of perhaps quid pro quo administration positions offered for cash, illegal bank loans; and hidden offshore bank accounts.

Gates turned states evidence to conspiracy to lying to investigators as part of his plea agreement. He faces as much as 57 to 71 months in prison under federal law.

Gates testimony about Manafort’s expensive lifestyle on Aug. 7 was later trumped by stories of illegal cash gifts from government’s friendly to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the use of shell companies, promises of jobs in the new administration for bank loans and cash.

On Aug. 9 flamboyant U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis apologized for berating prosecutors on the Mueller team during the week.

However, on Friday, the proceedings matters came to an unlikely head on what was expected to be the last day of testimony when Ellis this time called for a five-hour delay in proceedings that lasted until about 2 p.m.

The trial resumed with no explanation of why the recess was called, but the lengthy break did not allow prosecutors to complete their case. The trial will resume on Monday at 1 p.m.

Some have speculated that the recess, although unexplained, could be the beginning of an effort by defense attorneys to make a deal with the government for leniency. Others have speculated that perhaps a juror may have been exposed to information about the ongoing Mueller probe.

Such a deal could ultimately have an impact on the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump White House and the Russian government during the election.

Un-Natural Selection

In this edition of “Keeping up with Knavs” Lady Melania’s parents openly thumbed their noses at all of those brown, “illegal aliens” by showing the world what a double standard really looks like.

While over 500 asylum seekers still are attempting to be reunited with their families and ICE rounds up more illegals each and every day, Viktor Knavs, 73, and Amalija Knavs, 71, skated to American citizenship because membership really does have its advantages, if you know the right people or are at least white.

Sponsored for naturalization by their daughter, the First Lady, the Slovenian power couple gained their full citizenship on Aug. 9.

Mrs. Trump sponsored her parents for their green cards, a status that allowed them to live and work in the U.S. indefinitely and paved the way for citizenship. The family visa, which is one Trump’s administration has been attempting to repeal has been defined as “chain migration.”

The Knavs have been living in the United States on green cards for months and are thought to live in area not too far from a Trump golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The current administration has pushed for the creation of a merit-based system for immigrations, but have never unveiled anything concrete, instead pressed a zero tolerance policy into action that made seeking entry to the country a crime.

Ironically, one of the areas found to be most repugnant by Dandy Don is the use of “chain migration,” to bring in new immigrants.

Immigration law allow permanent residents to sponsor family members to come to the States permanently and can apply to parents, adult siblings and adult children, married and unmarried.

Green cards can be obtained in a small number of ways including through sponsorship and family connections or through employment and sometimes through refugee status.

Because both of the First Lady’s parents are thought to be retired, it appears they may have been allowed to chain migrate despite the objections of the president.

Celebrated with a press conference, the Slovenian couple, now new American citizens ironically were naturalized almost two years to the day Orange Julius Caesar promised Melania would tell the American people about her immigration story.

We are still waiting.

Twinkle, Twinkle

The saga of Donald Trump’s star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame” continued this week on Aug. 7 when the West Hollywood City Council voted for the removal of the president’s star plaque from the famed walkway.

Citing the president’s many attacks on immigrants, minorities and women, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said the council passed a resolution for removal, not because of Trump’s politics, but because due to his belittling of minority groups, be it the disabled, women, Muslims, etc. he should not be allowed the honor of having such a star.

Duran said the council has no direct jurisdiction over the monumental walk, but is expected to share the request with Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which has already paid to have the Trump star repairs a few times..

The Chamber of Commerce head said the group had no intention of removing Trump’s star, but would remand the measure to its executive committee for consideration.

While bureaucrats dithered, a conservative street artist took on the issue by placing as many as 50 fake Trump stars throughout the walkway. The feat was accomplished by placing laminate tiles bearing the president’s over the sidewalk plaques on Aug. 9.

The anonymous artist was quoted in thehill.com as stating he was moved by the recent destruction of the star, which was destroyed via pick axe last month. The artist further stated the faux stars can be peeled off and removed and categorized the act as a joke.

Guarded by fake Russian soldiers and the source of more than one disorderly persons’ call, the Trump star has almost taken on a life of its own in recent weeks. At time of press the original Hollywood Boulevard star had yet to be repaired or replaced.

Storm Delay

Trump antagonist and recipient of hush money, Stormy Daniels was in the news this week again, but this time for not collecting funds and keeping her clothes on.

Scheduled to appear at NJ bar and restaurant Lace Gentleman’s Club, in Wayne, NJ, on Aug. 9, the adult film star abruptly canned her two planned appearances due to security concerns.

No word on how the venue would recover the cost of a billboard advertisements and hotel accommodations for the event, and airfare for the cancelled event, according to media reports.

Northjersey.com’s Bergen Record newspaper quoted Daniel’s attorney Michael Avenatti as stating the actress was “forced to cancel her appearance.’