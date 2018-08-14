Trump diddles while California burns

Milquetoast vice-Oval Office Occupant Mike Pence was stumping for Delusional Donald Trump’s “Space Force” last week. He’s urging Congress to spend billions of dollars to create an army to protect Americans from gay space aliens or something.

Pundits are having a blast with this wacky delusion. Here are just a couple:

“Space Farce.”

and

“I will build a space force and make the Martians pay for it. Believe me! Bigly!”

With Pence playing the fool while prime Oval Office Occupant Donald Trump was playing golf, Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions was not to be outdone, taking time to dine at two Mexican food restaurants in Houston even as he was trying to deport Mexican immigrants.

More wacky still, the owners of one eatery embraced Jefferson’s visit, posting his photo alongside Sessions and saying what a great honor it had been to serve the deporter-in-chief.

In fact, just days before, Jefferson tried to fly asylum-seekers out of the country but a judge made him turn the plane around. Seems their cases were still being heard in courts.

Delusional Donald is on vacation, playing golf. Did we mention that?

“Most of the people I know that are successful really don’t take vacations. Their business is their vacation,” Trump told CNN host Larry King in 2004. “I rarely leave. You know that.”

Well, how times have changed, because he’s now spent more than 180 days of his Oval Office Occupancy at one of his properties.

His latest 10 or 11 day “working vacation” excuse: The West Wing is undergoing what a deputy press secretary referred to as “needed renovations to the Oval Office and other areas in the West Wing.” Didn’t they use that excuse last year?

Many Americans feel the best “renovation” to the Oval Office would be the removal of its Occupant. Then, he’d be free to wander his estates unencumbered by all that “stress.”

As with most of his “vacations,” Delusional Donald included lots of tweeting during his rounds of golf, dinners with CEOs and visits with the likes of Christopher Ruddy and Sean Hannity. Sigh.

Meanwhile, on the other side of America, California is burning — literally — from wildfires.

Firefighters in California are battling 17 major fires, including the Mendocino Complex Fire that has spread over 292,000 acres, making it the largest in the state’s history, according to Cal Fire. Officials say that fire won’t be contained until at least September. California is experiencing longer, stronger and larger wildfires that scientists say are the result of climate change.

Nine people have died, and any caring Oval Office Occupant would have flown to the scene and offered federal assistance, maybe shown a little empathy for the 20,000 people made homeless. Instead, Trump twitted:

“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading!”

Duh, Donald. Such sage advice. His accusations are as usual, false.

Donald is pushing his proposals for more logging in national forests, more water for farmers and less for endangered species such as the Chinook salmon.

Californians voted against The Donald in 2016, 61.5 percent for Hillary, to 31.5 percent for Trump. If Gary Johnson, Jill Stein and others hadn’t siphoned off almost 7 percent of the vote, it would have been far more embarrassing Delusional Donald, a fact he will never forgive. His hatreds run deep and long.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last Wednesday ordered federal agencies to use any water necessary to fight the sprawling wildfires in California. But experts say water is not really the problem. They say there is enough water in California’s lakes and rivers to fight the fires, and that water is just small component in what is used to battle the blazes. Still, Ross may have been trying to help and will probably suffer Delusional Donald’s wrath for showing empathy — weak.

Battling forest fires comes down to humans — thousands of them — paid and volunteer. Some are even prisoners, getting $1 per day to risk their lives for people who could care less about them.

Firefighters must remove brush and trees from the path of the fires, and with temperatures of 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit, exhaustion is quick and often fatal. It is a 24-hour, seven-day battle. Images from the scenes are stunning and frightful. People and animals all fleeing in panic, with firefighters sleeping where they collapse, then arising to resume their efforts in the face of death — all because they care about their fellow humans. These heroes suffer and cry along with the victims.

But, you see, human suffering means nothing to Trump. He is incapable of empathy or sympathy. He’s emotionally empty.

Saving lives? That’s for chumps, he’d rather be playing golf and cheating on his score, as he does in life.