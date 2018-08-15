N-words, D-words and oh WTF words

Omarosa Manigault Newman, fired/resigned Donald Trump staff member, has written a controversial insider book, “Unhinged.”

This is the book she promised to write during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and it allegedly recounts scenes of Trump White House madness throughout his turbulent first year.

Omarosa was once a contestant on Delusional Donald’s faux-reality show, where he fired her — several times — only to hire her later as a member of his presidential transition team.

Unlike Michael Wolff, author of “Fire and Fury,” who claimed to have audio tapes of Donald but never produced them, Omarosa has them and they’re being played.

She has questioned Trump’s mental stability and accused him of being a racist, said that she has several audio tapes from her time in the White House that she is willing to provide to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. She’s calling for his impeachment.

Audio clips Manigault Newman has already released were definitively from 2016, including one tape where Trump campaign aides are heard discussing how to address a recording in which Trump is heard saying the N-word. White House press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that she could not “guarantee” that the president has never used the N-word.

When Omarosa was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, on Dec. 13, 2017, and forcibly removed from the White House grounds by Secret Service agents, people were aghast. Yet, the next day, on “Good Morning America,” she denied the story. Omarosa told host Michael Strahan that she was not fired or escorted off the White House grounds, blaming “one individual who has a personal vendetta against me” for the dramatic narrative of her departure as one of Trump’s top aides.

She said it was her decision to leave and it came after she sat down for a candid conversation with Kelly and shared her concerns about the job and the administration. She told Strahan, “As the only African-American woman in this White House senior staff, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me and affected me deeply and emotionally and affected my people and my community.” She said that when she was able to share her thoughts and experiences of working in the Trump administration, it would be “a profound story that everyone will want to hear.”

“Unhinged” is that book, and you’d think the media would love it. You’d be wrong.

Omarosa’s credibility is being questioned. Her character and intelligence are being attacked, not only by Donald Trump — as expected — but by the media.

She’s being called “a backstabber,” a “lowlife,”

The fact that she was intelligent enough to somehow tape some of her interactions with Trump, is amazing. “You have to have your own back, because otherwise you’ll look back and see 17 knives in your back,” she said of her decision to record conversations in the White House.

During the Republican National Convention in July 2016, Omarosa announced that she had been named Director of African-American Outreach for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. She later became director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

In September 2016, she said in an interview with “Frontline:”

“Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

As is often the reality when a person becomes an “in-the-loop” insider, the true personality of the once-admired suddenly appears. The decision to leave is often a long, difficult choice. And as much as people love reading inside dirt, it’s amazing how often the whistleblower becomes the villain.

Trump responded to Omarosa Monday on Twitter, calling Omarosa “a dog:”

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Trump is being chastised for his use of the “d-word,” one of his favorites, second only to “Crooked Hillary.”

“But to call a woman of color a dog, especially a former member of Trump’s own White House staff, is so blatantly sexist and racist that the entire question of whether Trump is either of those things needs to be concluded once and for all,” writes CNN’s Anushay Hossain.

Hours later, after his dog remark, Trump’s 2020 Campaign filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit alleging that, among other transgressions, Omarosa violated her non-disclosure agreement, which legal experts say is as worthless as Delusional Donald’s word.

Obviously, this is going to get down and dirtier in the next days and weeks.

In the meantime to paraphrase an old saying, “It ain’t gonna be over as long as the fat man singes.”