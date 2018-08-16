In defense of your right to know

Editor’s Note: The Shinbone Star today joins hundreds of America’s newspapers by participating in a call for editorials defending the vital role of a free press in our democracy.

By SHINBONE STAR EDITORIAL BOARD

Longtime journalists expect a certain amount of abuse. We work for hours on a story or a beautiful page layout that later in the day will be trampled underfoot on a city bus or sail down a rain-washed gutter.

We’re unappreciated, but most of us understand that it comes with the territory.

We’re bearers of bad news, vultures perching outside a dead man’s home. We’re the ones asking tough questions on your darkest day, sharks in the chum, feeding hungrily and seeming to exult in your personal tragedy.

We “never print any good news,” and we’re just the kind of people who will wryly point out that you don’t remember it when we do. We like dark humor and have to be careful what we say at parties where decent folk would be aghast at what we think is funny.

Your dislike for us is nothing new and we’re tough enough to take it.

But what IS new is a president of the United States who claims daily that white is black and black is white; true is false; and a free press is “the enemy of the people.”

Actually, maybe that last bit is not so new. Donald Trump stole the idea from Adolf Hitler’s playbook, changing “lügenpresse” to “lying media” as he exhorts his followers to acts of violence against any journalist who would shine the light of truth.

Compounding the crisis is an American electorate — especially among Trump’s functionally illiterate base — that is disinclined to read anything more complex than the 140-character bursts of incoherence from the twittering thumbs of the Liar in Chief.

As journalists, we don’t expect you to love us. And we know you won’t always like what we write. Sometimes we overstep the bounds of propriety in our pursuit of truth, but like it or not, if you’re reading traditional print journalism (think the largest daily newspaper in the city where you live), you’re reading facts, not fake, and you can take that to the bank.

Often as a dodge to tough questions about gun laws and the latest mass shooting, the president will offer praise for America’s first-responders. But there’s another type of first-responder he will never praise: Journalists, too, are first-responders, and just like the messy scenes where you’ll encounter police, firefighters and EMS, we’ll be there too, defending your right to know.

A free press is essential to our democracy, and until now, truth never had to win a popularity contest. A strong democracy should not fear a free press that questions those in power.

Criticize our methods if you must. Grow weary of our tenacity. Shake your heads in disgust and howl when journalists highlight the next Trump scandal we all know is coming.

Like us or hate us, journalists will continue to defend your right to know. It is our sacred responsibility, just as it is the electorate’s responsibility to make informed choices and discern fact from the fiction presented by the 45th president.