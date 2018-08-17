How about some cheese, rat?

When our humble editor-in-chief told us he was going to pull something together to support The Boston Globe, most of us at The Shinbone Star couldn’t wait to stand up for the journalism and our sister publication.

Earlier this month, Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor of The Globe’s editorial page, called on newspapers across the country to seize the day yesterday and openly push back against The Donald, who has branded the American media an “enemy of the people,” largely because it has been critical of his policies.

Three hundred and fifty traditional newspapers followed the Globe into the breach with an editorial about the role of the free press in a democracy.

For our part, most of us, felt supporting the Boston daily newspaper was the right thing to do, and we awaited whatever gem was being crafted on our editor’s Mac.

Our skipper wondered aloud about whether such a coordinated effort, although uniquely presented by each publication, would be adding fuel to the Trump’s paranoid delusion that seems to suggest the media was joining forces to undo his presidency.

It was a subtle point that no one particularly acknowledged, but I smelled a rat.

To me, it was a very public trap set for a very orange rat, who never misses an opportunity to whine about the unfairness of democracy.

Our contribution yesterday went off without a hitch and encapsulated our unique mission to defend the public’s right to know.

No one knew what the reaction would be from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but one thing we did know was that it would certainly get the attention of our self-absorbed commander-in-chief.

But as usual the very stable genius missed the point.

At 8:50 a.m., Trump attacked:

“The FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country…BUT WE ARE WINNING!”

What was a mere nibble at almost 9 a.m., became a full-on gobble by 10 when Trump moronically accused the Globe and all of the free press of collusion, officially taking the bait and showing how ill-prepared he is to lead our nation.

In a rare teaching moment, the stable genius got a Civics 101 lesson and learned the media is not just some nebulous thing he can buy and sell like he has in the past, but a real pillar of a free democracy – you know that thing over which he is supposed to be presiding.

The Boston Globe, which was sold to the the Failing New York Times for 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS (plus 800 million dollars in losses & investment), or 2.1 BILLION DOLLARS, was then sold by the Times for 1 DOLLAR. Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

From the responses to his Twitter feed, he was made aware of that point about his ludicrous collusion claim, and for once our favorite narcissist was forced to admit it really is not all about him, but instead about the country, democracy, and the First Amendment:

The thing is, we don’t have to collude to use free speech — we’re Americans and it’s in our Constitution. Maybe you should read it sometime, Mr. President.

Free speech is what has always made America great and nowhere is that more apparent than with the media. We are not the enemy of the people, we are their protectors — we are the people.

Well played Boston Globe, well played.