Trumplandia: Aug. 11 — 18, 2018

Gallup Poll: 39% — down from 41% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — up from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

“John Brennan is a stain on the Country, we deserve better than this.” Former Secret Service Agent and author of new book, “Spygate, the Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump,” Dan Bongino. Thank you Dan, and good luck with the book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Atlas Shrugs

The week of our Trump — Aug. 11, 2018: With attacks coming from all conceivable angles this week, it may appear President Donald J. Trump has the weight of the whole world on his shoulders.

After all, the week began with the firing of a former FBI agent tied to the Russia investigation and surged forward with a former White House staffer’s tell-all book. The revocation of a security clearance from the country’s former top spy touched off a war with the intelligence community, which is significant when you are already engaged in skirmishes with the Department of Justice, the free press and the special counsel.

If that was not enough, members of Trump’s own party are not over the moon about the creation of Space Force, and the president’s hoped-for military parade has been all but canceled.

Although the president has shown little by way of wear, his ongoing torrent of tweets this week suggests that perhaps he’s feeling a little pressure from all of the ongoing probes and the trial of his former campaign director.

Two of his moves this week appear to take another couple of steps down Obstruction Boulevard, but because Congress could care less, Douchey Donald proceeded without caution.

He began this week’s reign of terror by going after another player tied to the ongoing investigation into the attack by Russia on the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. FBI Agent Peter Strzok was fired from the agency after years of service for his role in sending anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 campaign.

Strzok played a key role in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server and also was a part of an FBI recommendation that saw the former secretary of state not be charged. He also participated in the early part of the Russian meddling probe.

Republicans have seized on Strzok’s texts to his then girlfriend Lisa Page concerning their personal feelings about candidate Trump. He was removed from the Russian investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a year ago. The correspondences included some that spoke about the firing of former FBI head James Comey and the likelihood of Trump becoming president.

Trump had targeted the “lovebirds,” as he called them, referring to the two as part of a “list of bad players.” The two voiced their disdain for Trump and in one text Page begged Strzok to stop the billionaire from securing the presidency,’

He and Page appeared before Congress on at least two occasions, for Strzok, the last time being a 10-hour hearing before Congress last month. Initial reports stated the FBI veteran faced demotion and a 60-day suspension for the exchange.

Although outside of his direct line of command, Trump reveled in the termination, one he’d ordered in the past. Trump pointed to Page and Strzok as proof of a deep-state conspiracy aimed at derailing his candidacy and then opening a probe into his possible collusion with Russia in winning the White House.

During his testimony before a congressional committee, Strzok denied his political views impacted the investigation.

In a tweet on Aug. 13 the president stated:

“Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton shame investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!”

His termination was ordered by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich late last week, but days later another critic, former CIA Director John Brennan felt Trump’s wrath.

On Aug. 15, just hours after appearing on a news program, in which Brennan called his presidency “dangerous,” Trump pushed the boundaries of his presidential powers again by revoking the security clearance of the former spy chief.

Early on, Trump stated the move was due to Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behavior.” However, in a Wall Street Journal article the president stated that the clearance was pulled because of the ex-CIA’s role in opening the Russia probe.

The unprecedented move drew immediate blowblack from the intelligence community.

Retired Adm. William McRaven, the man who oversaw the mission that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, praised Brennan as “one of the finest public servants I have ever known.”

In a Washington Post op-ed penned by McRaven, the former Navy SEAL asked that his security clearance also be revoked in an act of solidarity with Brennan and the intelligence community.

McRaven said through his actions, Trump has “embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and worst of all divided us as a nation.”

On Aug. 13, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump is considering stripping security clearances from a number of intelligence officials who served during the years Barack Obama was president.

Included on the list were: former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; former FBI Director James Comey; former National Security Adviser Susan Rice; former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden.

Huckabee Sanders said the revocations would be due to their public commentaries about the ongoing Russia probe. The president routinely refers to the special counsel investigation as a “witch hunt.”

“This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics,” Brennan tweeted on Aug. 15. “It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent.”

Yesterday Brennan said the president was “drunk on power.”

Hell Hath No Fury Like

Former White House adviser and reality TV’s “Queen of Mean,” Omarosa Manigault Newman, formally launched her attack on her former boss this week with a multi-pronged attack aimed at selling her new tell-all book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” and bringing down the Trump presidency.

Manigault Newman, who was fired or resigned late last year depending on your source, came out this week prior to her book release and opened up about her time in the White House.

In her book, Manigault Newman outlined a range of claims, from the president’s reluctance to place Harriet Tubman’s image on the $20 bill as had been planned due to her “features,” to his daily use of a tanning bed.

Manigault Newman said she personally witnessed Trump use racial epithets and recalls one such situation when she claims Kellyanne Conway’s husband, who is part Filipino, was called “a Goo Goo,” by the president. The former contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice” also released a tape of her termination by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly last December.

Following her termination, Manigault Newman promised she would tell her side of the story, but her release of secret recordings touched off a Twitter storm from Trump who disparaged his former friend by calling her “wacky,” “a low life,” and “vicious,” and ultimately a “dog.”

Whatever civility existed be the two went predictably south, after her television appearances and release of tapes of White House conversations during the Aug. 12 edition of “Meet the Press.” The highest ranking African American on the Trump aide staff, Manigault Newman said Kelly scared her and she followed along with a narrative about her ouster which was set forth a resignation.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

She also stated that she had finally heard an old tape from her days at “The Apprentice,” where Trump can be heard using the N-word. Manigault Newman said she had heard about the existence of such a tape, but only recently heard the recording. The former White House aide said her experience with President Trump only solidified what she feared, that he was a racist.

The next day, On Aug. 13, the president said the former White House aide had already signed a “non-disclosure agreement,” which was denied by Manigault Newman.

She said she was later offered a job with the Trump Campaign 2020 to keep quiet about her time in Washington. The alleged offer, which was also taped by Manigault Newman, came from Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, and set forth a plan to pay her $15,000 a month or $180,000 a year for a nondescript role.

The former aide said others, like John McEntee who was removed from his job in April, and longtime body guard Keith Schiller, are said to have a similar arrangements with the Trump campaign.

By Aug. 14, things had fallen apart and Trump resorted to more name calling. Two days later Manigault Newman released a copy of her taped conversation with Lara Trump and her book soared to the number two spot on Amazon.com.

Hold Up, Wait a Minute

Despite days of speculation over the fate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, yesterday’s court proceedings ended with the jury continuing to deliberate over mountains of evidence in the hopes of returning a verdict.

Jurors in the Manafort trial were sent home over the weekend by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who also rejected a media motion for release of information about the jury. Ellis said the release of such information could place the jurists in danger.

Ellis, who is protected by the United States Marshals Service, said he has been threatened and criticized, but the Manafort fraud trial has brought things to a “new level.”

The trial began in late July and has spanned almost three weeks. Manafort, 69, is charged with 18 counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. He is also accused of hiding income over the years from the IRS, as well as obtaining millions in bank loans tied to work with the former Ukrainian government.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In another possibly obstructionist move, President Trump weighed in on the trial of his former campaign chair:

“I think the whole Manafort trial is a very sad…I think it’s a very sad day for our country,” he said to CNN at the White House. “He happens to be a very good person and I think it’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort.”