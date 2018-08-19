Floozy FLOTUS — The Worst First Lady

Get over feeling sorry for Melania.

First ladies are our homemade royalty. We admire their pillbox hats, their red dresses, their toned biceps. We shower them with approval, imbue them with laudable qualities they may or may not possess.

First ladies are sometimes much more than show dogs. The Wilson, Roosevelt, and Reagan first ladies presided over the country when their husbands were incapacitated. Hillary Clinton arguably co-presided for two terms.

Then again, some first ladies don’t even rate Best in Show. Melania is one of those.

Mix first lady-worship with pity, and you get most Americans’ attitude toward the current FLOTUS. But as she proved once more with her Potemkin tours of America’s immigrant baby torture gulags, this first lady is at best a tool, and, at worst, a very big tool. The best that can be said for her is that she stays with her son and shields him from press and public.

Melania is in a position of influence, married to a president, and with a bully pulpit to promote her own agenda. Yet she does little to nothing in the way of public work — much like her husband but without the golf. But to criticize her is seen as taking unfair potshots at an innocent woman already victimized by the press and her philandering husband.

But if you think Melania is a victim, take a closer look at her mercy mission to the Texas-Mexico border. It was billed as a manifestation of her deep, if sudden, concern for the thousands of children ripped from their parents and tossed into cages by order of her husband.

Yet Melania went not to a government facility where traumatized young children were newly caged but to a Lutheran Services home largely devoted to teens who had come to the U.S. on their own. The unsurprising verdict — these kids are well cared-for.

Why go? Optics for the president.

She’s either complicit in the White House P.R. manipulation or too stupid to know where, and how, she was being taken by her husband’s media spin.

Let’s not underestimate the dumbness factor here. How clueless is this Worst Lady that to and from her compassionate call, she wore the infamous jacket emblazoned “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” If we are to believe Omarosa, and why should we, Melania was sending hubby the finger with her choice of attire.

As for attire, this is a woman who has gone without any. Check out her g-string shots on the wing of Trump’s jet. Or better, don’t. It is fitting that with a huckster as a president we get a stripper for his companion.

Remember, please, as too few do, that this is a woman so incapable of delivering a public address, so lacking in awareness, that she cribbed Michelle Obama’s speech for her convention address. Or, more likely, so lacking in initiative that she allows an incompetent, unprincipled staff to do it for her.

And this woman came here on a “genius” special visa. Just what horror was Melania fleeing when she came to America? A stagnant Eastern Europe modeling market? Were there no other exotic, robotic-looking women in the U.S. willing to take their clothes off for cash? And now with “chain migration” she gets to bring her parents.

This is a woman who makes bullying her pet issue (Hello, Sigmund!) yet suffers a serially lying and cheating husband without much more protest than countering hubby’s claim that LeBron James is a jerk.

What kind of model does this model present for oppressed women?

It would take an idiot to marry Donald Trump and think he would be faithful. That’s a distinct possibility here.

Melania’s other distinguishing skills remain a mystery, decades after her arrival to our shores. We think she may be a good mom. Maternal instincts clearly have not proved sufficient reason for this country to admit thousands of darker-skinned good moms or let them stay with the children they risked their lives to save from oppression. But Melania is to be applauded for staying home while her son spends the day in private school.

Personal history suggests Melania is just a material girl. As one jilted boyfriend from her teen years in Slovenia commented, “she liked me for my red Vespa.” So why’d she leave him? “A blue Vespa.”

No one, except perhaps her husband, forced Melania to model in men’s magazines while wearing nothing more than a staple. She sold images of her body for money — just like Stormy Daniels — only in this case nobody was sharing the body. Not criticizing Stormy — on the contrary, she was one stripper who had the guts to speak out.

So why does Melania stay married to a man she won’t sleep with, and would rather live hundreds of miles away from? A man who couldn’t be a worse husband, but might be an even worse father? Is it the heady odor of a pile of greenbacks?

Melania appears to want nothing more now than to continue life in her gilded cage, out of public view, except for a few sightings with the First Hubby, no hand-holding included. Just how many appearances are required in her lucrative marital contract?

That tantalizing concept of an ongoing appearance contract for Melania is actually a puzzlement. Pre-nups notwithstanding, Melania is entitled to half Trump’s post-marital earnings, which, thanks to oligarch-overpriced house purchases, is a considerable Faberge nest egg.

A post-nup? Maybe. I’m betting the monthly keep-your-mouth-shut stipend comes with a bonus for sticking it out through the his presidency. If so, like so many of us, she’s praying that’s next year.

Melania could divorce the Cheating Cheetoh and make more than she could ever spend on her Ski-Ball-collared outfits if she’d sell her story to the tabloids. A tell-all or even tell-some book would earn her millions, while exposing the horror that is home life with Trump.

And ‘fessing up would make Melania a first lady actually deserving of our autopilot first lady reverence — a good woman living for principle, not principal and interest. A woman with the guts to speak out. But as more women bravely face their abusers, Melania grows ever closer to being the last lady to take a stand than the first.