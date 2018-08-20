A dictator without a parade is like a day without sunshine

A few days ago the Pentagon pissed on Dictator-Wannabe Delusional Donald Trump’s military parade. It was declared far too expensive — somewhere around $92 million.

Since The Donald visited Paris in July 2017, where he was deeply impressed by the Bastille Day celebration he attended as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron, he’s wanted a bigly military parade of his own. The grandiosity of the event included uniformed French troops marching down the Avenue de Champs-Elysees with tanks and armored vehicles, while fighter jets flew over the Arc de Triomphe.

The cancelation went over like a fart in church. It was tantamount to telling Donnie that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had just taken away his twitting privileges, which he didn’t, because Donnie was soon twittling madly, proclaiming:

“The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it.”

The Pentagon swiftly rejected Donnie’s claim.

Oblivious to the fact that the Pentagon had already canceled his parade the day before on orders of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Donnie reacted to news reports about the expected high cost, according to a New York Times story. In other words, Delusional Donnie appeared to be, well — delusional.

The Donald, sulked, pouted and finally declared he would just return to Paris to mark Armistice Day on Nov. 11. But in the meanwhile, not to be denied some sort of fricking military extravaganza, he’s going to attend “a big parade” at Joint Base Andrews in the District’s Maryland suburbs.

“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,” DD twittered. “Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”

The question becomes, Delusional Don, why don’t you just spend the $92,000,000 windfall from your canceled parade on new rocket ships and costumes for your Space Farce?