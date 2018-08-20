The King Is Dead, Let’s Have A Parade

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has inadvertently prepared a solution for two vexing problems American President Donald Trump can’t seem to solve.

Trump demands great respect and he desires a magnificent military parade. He has received neither. Hence, “Operation London Bridge,” the contingency plans the 92-year old queen personally wrote for her own state funeral.

Within its margins lie the keys to Trump’s elusive happiness. Her plan will bring him both a measure of respect and a magnificent military parade for millions less than he bargained for.

There is just one drawback, and it’s a really big one: Donald J. Trump has to die in office first.

Fortunately, there is always a silver lining even in the blackest cloud. With her solicitous input, Trump can mark his departure with a huge military procession, personally leading it from his flag-draped bier atop a lumbering Abrams tank, clanking past the biggest crowd to ever turn out for a Washington parade. It will give Trump the dignity he never acquired in life and the respect he doesn’t deserve.

Whether Trump passes peacefully in graceful repose, his orange makeup and coiffed blond hair done just so, or loudly choking on a furtive Big Mac pounded down in his empty White House bedroom, matters not at all. He will have fulfilled the primary royal directive.

Otherwise, Trump seems inclined to hang on, perhaps hoping for something better in his future. Without Queen Elizabeth’s sage counsel, he might otherwise leave this world merely scheming with the devil for a pardon. But a parade!

If it becomes evident that Trump is a collaborator with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a stooge for Saudi money and Chinese greed, he deserves nothing. Certainly the Queen will agree. His remains should be stuffed into a cardboard box, his flaccid corpse laid out in a chilled morgue locker waiting its final journey through the yawning maw of a Trump-brand crematory door.

The lingering conundrum is who will really care, or to put a sharper point on it, who will mourn? Melania Trump and the rest of the family undoubtedly will. Melania has to, it is her final duty as FLOTUS, the last act of a beautiful Slovenian queen of hearts who tore the concept of traditional first ladies asunder. Whether she will sincerely mourn her philanderer’s departure or weeps with joy will be impossible to determine.

Behind her in the great parade will march his five children and their mothers, as curious a mix of personalities as the fatuous cast of the Beverley Hillbillies. If Trump’s presidency fails before he dies — something that appears ever more likely — his empire will crumble with him and his relations will disappear from the spotlight.

Trailing Trump’s immediate family will be his current Cabinet, the scant remains of an eclectic group of grifters and con artists. With the exception of squeaky clean Marine General and Defense Secretary James Mattis, who gives away nothing, his Cabinet will weep alligator tears, mourning for the public trough most of them wallowed in.

The sincerest mourners will be found outside the Capitol, where Trump’s body will lie in state while the funeral directors bring in the tanks and troops for the big parade. The masses will wait patiently to see the object of their affections (or abhorrence). Many will be sad because anyone’s death is a tragedy, but more will sigh with relief, seeking only final assurance that the king is really dead.

The King Is Dead

Aye, lay him in his grave, the old dead year!

His life is lived–fulfilled his destiny.

Have you for him no sad, regretful tear

To drop beside the cold, unfollowed bier?

Can you not pay the tribute of a sigh?

Was he not kind to you, this dead old year?

Did he not give enough of earthly store?

Enough of love, and laughter, and good cheer?

Have not the skies you scanned sometimes been clear?

How, then, of him who dies, could you ask more?

It is not well to hate him for the pain

He brought you, and the sorrows manifold.

To pardon him these hurts still I am fain;

For in the panting period of his reign,

He brought me new wounds, but he healed the old.

One little sigh for thee, my poor, dead friend–

One little sigh while my companions sing.

Thou art so soon forgotten in the end;

We cry e’en as thy footsteps downward tend:

‘The king is dead! long live the king!’

— Paul Laurence Dunbar, 1876-1907