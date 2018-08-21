Written by Glenn Redus

Oh, how it burns!!!

It was that kind of day for Delusional Don, a day in which his nasty orange phiz took a decidedly pinkish cast after liberal applications of Pepto Bismol.

Donnie’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been found guilty on eight of 18 counts for assorted financial crimes, while nearly at the same time, Trump’s former attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and told the court he did so “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.”

Wonder who that could be?

Have another swallow, Donnie, and feel the burn!

Stay tuned for more on the day’s big events. We’re scribbling as fast as we can!

One thought on "Oh, how it burns!!!

